13 Ways to Get Ready for '13
Read ''Ender's Game''; watch past ''Arrested Development'' episodes; more prep for new year's biggest new arrivals in movies, TV, music, books, and more
1
Read Orson Scott Card's Ender's Game before the big-screen adaptation, starring Harrison Ford and Hugo's Asa Butterfield, hits theaters Nov. 1.
2
Marathon the first three seasons of Arrested Development in anticipation of season 4 premieres on Netflix this spring.
3
Download all the Grammy Nominees for Album and Record of the Year before the ceremony on Feb. 10.
4
Refresh leotard collection and update living-room choreography routines for Beyoncé's Super Bowl performance on Feb. 3.
5
Lounge around and complete 2012 cinematic education at the same time! Before the 85th Academy Awards (Feb. 24), set aside at least two weekends to watch (or re-watch) EW's 25 Movies To Watch Before Oscar Night.
6
Celebrate Neil Gaiman! With a children's book coming out in January, a novel due in the summer, and the impending 25th anniversary of The Sandman graphic novel series, he's bound for a big year.
7
Purchase Abs of Steel and work that fitness. With all the bra tops and cutouts seen on the runways last fashion week, plenty of flesh will be on display in Spring 2013. Take inspiration from big-screen ab icons Hugh Jackman in The Wolverine (opening July 26) and new Man of Steel Henry Cavill (June 14).
8
Now that you're in the depths of Sons of Anarchy withdrawal, check out another FX drama with bite: Justified (season 4 premieres Jan. 8).
9
As Barack Obama kicks off his second presidential term on Jan. 20, read up on one of his political forebears: John F. Kennedy. 2013 marks the 50th anniversary of Kennedy's assassination, but you can celebrate his life by reading Thomas C. Reeves' A Question of Character: A Life of John F. Kennedy, streaming the four-time Emmy winner The Kennedys on Netflix, and watch some of Kennedy's eloquent speeches on YouTube. Bonus points if you're brave enough to dig into Robert Caro's The Passage of Power — one of EW's Best Nonfiction Books of 2012 — a chronicle of Lyndon B. Johnson's ascension to the Beltway from 1958-64, including how the assassination played out when Johnson became POTUS 36.
10
Taylor Swift? Allison Williams? Jessica Pare? Read Sheila Weller's Girls Like Us before final casting decisions are made, so you have the right to judge accordingly.
11
Purchase flapper dress or tux, study up on classic cocktails and Prohibition-era lingo (''Ah applesauce!''), and invite every Daisy, Nick, Jay, and Myrtle you know to a Roaring '20s party in honor of The Great Gatsby's release on May 10.
12
Place bets on totally implausible reunions (the Smiths! Outkast! Talking Heads!) and possible undead holograms for Coachella 2013.
13
Get a jump on strategizing apocalypse-survival plans that 2013 movies will surely scare us into freaking out over. For Warm Bodies (opening Feb. 1), queue up a zombie escape plan. Figure alien invasion/abduction strategies in light of The Host (March 29) and Dark Skies (Feb. 22). And then there's The End of the World (June 14), which brings the real test: What to do without all our beloved celebrities?