13 Reality TV Hits: Best Season Was...

Three years after American Idol changed the landscape of competition series forever, co-creator Nigel Lythgoe brought another idea to Fox about a similar style of show but for dancers—thus So You Think You Can Dance was born. Through his previous experience, Lythgoe started the show off on solid ground, but it wasn't until season four in 2008 that the show really found its groove. The season is probably best remembered for the playful rivalry between Joshua Allen and Stephen ''tWitch'' Boss (shown) that lasted until the end when Allen became the series' first hip-hop winner. But don't feel bad for the runner-up since tWitch has arguably become the Dance's biggest personality, starring in three Step Up movies (produced by frequent SYTYCD judge Adam Shankman). Debbie Allen's protégé Will Wingfield and future DWTS pro Chelsie Hightower were just some of the other finalists on the strong season that also expanded to six audition cities. During Mary Murphy's second season as a permanent judge and Cat Deeley's third as host, the lovely ladies also got more comfortable and playful with Lythgoe, and the format of the show as well. An expanded repertoire came into play this season, meaning Allen had to master routines in Broadway, samba, swing, disco, jazz, and (for the first time ever) Bollywood, to name a few. The Texas native set the standard that all future winners need to think they can dance in many different ways to really be successful. —Jake Perlman