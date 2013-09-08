13 Mob Molls With Moxie in Movies/TV
''Boardwalk Empire'' return reminds us that behind every goodfella, there's a good lady as conniving and ruthless as her man
Gillian Darmody, Boardwalk Empire
Using her devious sexuality, the Atlantic City madam (Gretchen Mol) has plotted the murders of many of A.C.'s power players, with varying degrees of success. Perhaps craziest of all, after Gillian's son Jimmy (Michael Pitt) went missing, she seduced his unwitting lookalike, then drew a warm bath to set the stage for a coldblooded murder so she could present his body and inherit Jimmy's fortune. Boardwalk is chockablock with sexually manipulative, scheming women — including Margaret Thompson (Kelly Macdonald) — but thanks to her unrelenting, bordering-on-sociopathic hunger for power, Gillian has to be the brassiest. —Lanford Beard
Grace Faraday, Gangster Squad
Sure, Grace (Emma Stone) might have been a little careless — falling into bed with Jerry (Ryan Gosling) and knowing that infidelity was the same as a death sentence in the eyes of her ruthless gangster boyfriend Mickey Cohen (Sean Penn). Still, she was one of the only people who made it out of the rat-a-tat hailstorm of bullets at the end of the film. And she looked damn good doing it. —Lanford Beard
Mia Wallace, Pulp Fiction
Need we look any farther than Mia's (Uma Thurman) far-out dance moves to testify to her moxy? Probably not, but let's also not forgot that she was brought back to life after an accidental heroin overdose with a swift shot of adrenaline to the heart. You don't come back from the other side without picking up some spunk. —Lanford Beard
Carmela Soprano, The Sopranos
From a willing-to-look-the-other-way housewife to an independent woman who no longer feared her Boss-y husband, Carmela (Edie Falco) underwent a stunning transformation over The Sopranos' six seasons. She had guts and gusto — and made a hell of a manicott'. —Lanford Beard
Madam Vera, Harlem Nights
How does one survive amid an uptown NYC gang war? For starters, brothel owner Vera (Della Reese) didn't bat an impeccably made-up eyelash at sending a rival into a explosive-rigged house. Don't be distracted by that dazzling spectator, this sister was doin' it for herself. —Lanford Beard
Karen Hill, Goodfellas
Word to the wise: Don't cheat on Karen (Lorraine Bracco). Her wandering husband Henry (Ray Liotta) learned this the hard way — with a gun in his face. —Lanford Beard
Breathless Mahoney, Dick Tracy
Far from being untouchable, this platinum temptress (Madonna) just wanted More. Beyond her sultry demeanor, she was a certifiable badass, being revealed as mob-thwarting, life-saving shadow figure The Blank even as she was literally in bed with the enemy. —Lanford Beard
Elvira Hancock,Scarface
It takes a tough broad to go head to head with the megalomaniac drug lord Tony Montana. The tiny, glamorous Michelle Pfeiffer looks like she'd have trouble taking out a fly, but she plays Montana's wife with a stern, Machiavellian seriousness and holds her own against one of the biggest bastards out there. Don't call her ''baby.'' She's not your ''baby.'' —Lindsey Bahr
Verna Jarrett, White Heat
Poor Verna. She's married to an abusive, deranged gang leader who's obsessed with his mother who'd sooner kick a stool out from under her than give her anything resembling affection. But Virginia Mayo's blonde bombshell is no wilting flower. Behind every gangster is a woman more ruthless than he could ever dream to be. —Lindsey Bahr
Verna Bernbaum, Miller's Crossing
Nobody rocks a frizzy bob with panache quite like Marcia Gay Harden's Verna Bernbaum. You'd have to when you're carrying on affairs with a treacherous political boss and his closest confidant. ''The two of us, Tom, we're about bad enough to deserve each other,'' she tells Gabriel Byrne's Tom Reagan. We don't doubt it. —Lindsey Bahr
Olive Neal, Bullets Over Broadway
Who says molls need to be so serious? Jennifer Tilly's turn as Olive Neal in Woody Allen's 1994 farce was funny, sexy, and just a little bit naive. With malapropisms like ''horse durves,'' Tilly's flapper-era Neal plays perfectly against her mobster boyfriend Nick Valenti (Joe Viterelli), who bankrolls David (John Cusack)'s play and forces him to cast Olive. Clearly, the story is one that stuck — the movie is set to become a Broadway musical next spring. —Laura Hertzfeld
Carol McCoy, The Getaway
Steve McQueen's Carter ''Doc'' McCoy only trusts one person to get him out of jail — his wife Carol. Ali MacGraw's Texas vixen does his bidding and then some, by bedding a corrupt businessman to secure Doc's freedom, and then killing him when he threatens Doc's life. Sounds like a keeper. —Lindsey Bahr
Virginia Hill, Bugsy
Ah, Hollywood imitating life — or vice versa. Annette Bening famously met and married Warren Beatty after playing starlet Virginia Hill to his crime boss Bugsy in the 1991 film of the same name. We quickly learn that Virginia's no slouch. The tough-talking actress' shady accounting work (ahem, stealing) on the Flamingo Casino in Las Vegas may have led to Bugsy's death and her own suicide — but the film's epilogue is quick to remind us that ultimately Bugsy's investment made billions. More than just a pretty face? I'd say so. —Laura Hertzfeld