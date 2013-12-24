13 Lasting Images of 2013
Jan. 13: Tina & Amy kill at the Golden Globes
Gal pals Tina Fey and Amy Poehler were seriously funny while taking pot shots at all the right targets during their ultra-successful first outing as Globes hosts. For example: ''Anne Hathaway, you gave a stunning performance in Les Misérables. I have not seen someone so totally alone and abandoned like that since you were on stage with James Franco at the Oscars.''
Feb. 3: Beyoncé is Fierce at Super Bowl XLVII
After a flap over Queen Bey's decision to lip sync at Obama's second inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20, the multiplatinum diva brought her A-game to New Orleans' Superdome. Her thrilling performance not only briefly reunited Destiny's Child, it also silenced her doubters. She's a ''Survivor'' (what?)!
Feb. 24: J. Law falls up Oscar steps, we fall in love
On her way to the podium to accept her Best Actress statuette for Silver Linings Playbook, Jennifer Lawrence tripped on her voluminous Dior Haute Couture frock. It only served to endear us more to the goofball-next-door. Besides, she wouldn't stumble again all year, with a record-breaking opening weekend for The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and growing buzz that she might go back-to-back with the Academy thanks to a strong supporting performance in Playbook helmer David O. Russell's follow-up, American Hustle.
March 7: Justin Bieber grins and bares it
March begin a helluva year for the pop star. After Bieber Instagrammed himself in a London hospital for exhaustion, the 19-year-old publicly embarrassed himself in practically every way imaginable in 2013, including but not limited to forfeiting his pet monkey Mally to German customs, getting in a physical altercation with a neighbor, throwing up on stage, hating on Bill Clinton after urinating in a restaurant mop bucket (on camera), showing off his newly cut torso way too much, getting photographed outside a brothel, hooking up with a girl who secretly filmed him sleeping after their tryst...need we go on?
May 6: SJP punks the Met Gala
Let's just say not everyone was truly on board with the Metropolitan Museum of Art's punk-rock theme for their annual Costume Institute ball. But count on the artist formerly known as Carrie Bradshaw (a.k.a. Sarah Jessica Parker) to nail it. Her haute couture mohawk was a major highlight of a fairly lackluster night. (Pity the poor schmos sitting behind her, though.)
June 26: Paula Deen denies racism accusations
The Southern celebrity chef fell on hard times when she admitted, under oath in a courtroom, that she'd used the N-word in the past. During an eyeliner-streaking Today show interview, she began a long, uphill climb to rehabbing her public image.
July 7: Chris Pratt has abs!
From schlubba-schlubba to hubba-hubba, the Parks and Rec star used Instagram to show off the chiseled-from-marble (or should we say Marvel?) physique he'd built up for his role as Star Lord in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy. Apparently there were words underneath the image explaining how he'd gotten so ripped, but reading them would have required us to look away from his eight-pack.
July 20: Loki invades Comic-Con
Cue the deafening fanboy and Internet girlfriend screams!
Aug. 20: Gorgeous George
Since his birth on July 22, the U.K.'s monarch-to-be HRH Prince George Albert Louis of England has been giving good face in a series of family portraits that are both utterly adorable and awe-inspiring.
Aug. 23: True North
Probably the second most powerful baby born in 2013, North West (a.k.a. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's baby girl ''Nori'') debuted on Kardashian's mom's talk show, Kris, at the end of the summer. Barely more than a month old, and she'd already mastered the ''No pictures, please!'' pose. Kids these days grow up so fast!
Aug. 25: A day that will live in twerk-famy
Miley Cyrus twerked. Robin Thicke was twerked upon. People clutched their pearls. And that was all before she got naked with demolition equipment, launched a million memes, and started Internet brawling with Sinead O'Connor!
Sept. 30: It's too Bad you have to go
Someone else came in like a wrecking ball, and that was a certain anti-hero named Walter White, who destroyed ratings records during the series finale of Breaking Bad. His weapon of choice, though, was a machine-gun-outfitted automobile. Not too shabby.
Dec. 5: The hills are aliiiive...with the sound of haters
After much build-up and anticipation, NBC aired its Sound of Music live spectacular, starring Carrie Underwood and Stephen Moyer. The show knocked it out of the park, ratings-wise, but an all-too-predictable Internet backlash ensued. Less expected? Underwood telling her opponents they need more Jesus. Despite the rabble-rabbling, NBC scheduled a second airing of the event, adding to their money pile and allowing anyone who didn't drink the haterade the first time around to join in on the fun. Everybody wins?