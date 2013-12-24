13 Lasting Images of 2013

On her way to the podium to accept her Best Actress statuette for Silver Linings Playbook, Jennifer Lawrence tripped on her voluminous Dior Haute Couture frock. It only served to endear us more to the goofball-next-door. Besides, she wouldn't stumble again all year, with a record-breaking opening weekend for The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and growing buzz that she might go back-to-back with the Academy thanks to a strong supporting performance in Playbook helmer David O. Russell's follow-up, American Hustle.

