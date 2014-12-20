13 Gifts 'Girls' (and Their Guys) Will Love

Music, fashion, coffee, Lena Dunham's book, a bicycle, more treats for fans of the HBO hit

By EW Staff December 20, 2014 at 01:00 AM EST

Girls Vol. 2: All Adventurous Women Do... soundtrack ($10.49)

Carhartt Work in Progress X' L/S Rocha Shirt ($90)

Official Girls cotton tote bag ($16.99)

Hipster For Her Chevron Brooklyn Notebook ($16)

Lululemon Party Onesie ($148)

Levi's Made & Crafted Offroad Leather Jacket in nude ($1,050)

Caeden Linea N°1 headphones ($149.99)

Girls season 3 Blu-ray ($39.98)

Deborah Lippmann Limited Edition Girls Nail Polish ($45)

Lotuff The Tripp bag in red ($490)

Café Grumpy One-Year Coffee Subscription ($240)

Not That Kind of Girl by Lena Dunham ($16.80)

Brooklyn Bicycle Co. Willow 3 Three Speed Bicycle in sea glass ($599)

By EW Staff