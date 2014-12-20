13 Gifts 'Girls' (and Their Guys) Will Love
Music, fashion, coffee, Lena Dunham's book, a bicycle, more treats for fans of the HBO hit
Girls Vol. 2: All Adventurous Women Do... soundtrack ($10.49)
Carhartt Work in Progress X' L/S Rocha Shirt ($90)
Official Girls cotton tote bag ($16.99)
Hipster For Her Chevron Brooklyn Notebook ($16)
Lululemon Party Onesie ($148)
Levi's Made & Crafted Offroad Leather Jacket in nude ($1,050)
Caeden Linea N°1 headphones ($149.99)
Girls season 3 Blu-ray ($39.98)
Deborah Lippmann Limited Edition Girls Nail Polish ($45)
Lotuff The Tripp bag in red ($490)
Café Grumpy One-Year Coffee Subscription ($240)
Not That Kind of Girl by Lena Dunham ($16.80)
Not That Kind of Girl by Lena Dunham With her first book the Girls creator has reaped the same kinds of reactions she always gets:
Brooklyn Bicycle Co. Willow 3 Three Speed Bicycle in sea glass ($599)
