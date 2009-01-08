13 Fairytale Wedding Gowns
Pam in The Office
We've been waiting five long seasons for our favorite office lovebirds Pam and Jim to finally make it legal. And when the former receptionist walked down the aisle at long last, it was in an empire-waisted gown (the perfect choice to accommodate her baby bump) from David's Bridal. Who says a fairytale wedding dress can't be affordable?
BRIDE WARS (2009)
As best friends turned bridal rivals in this comedy, Anne Hathaway and Kate Hudson battled over every little thing about their big day. The drama certainly turned ugly... but at least the gowns started out gorgeous.
MAMMA MIA! (2008)
The layered lacy frock that Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) wore to her un-nuptials was the perfect match for the Greek island setting.
27 DRESSES (2008)
Tess (Malin Akerman) may have been some bitch who cut up her mom's wedding dress, but not even her distraught sister (Katherine Heigl) could disagree that the end result was pretty fantastic. It was both sweet and sexy —and with bonus pockets! Too bad she never got to wear it down the aisle with yummy Ed Burns' onscreen entrepreneur.
SEX AND THE CITY: THE MOVIE (2008)
Simple, classic and elegant: You couldn't always use those words to describe Sarah Jessica Parker's fashion choices as Carrie Bradshaw on Sex and the City. But the vintage suit she wore when she wed Mr. Big at City Hall was the epitome of tasteful. Bird hat not included.
UGLY BETTY (2008)
Who knew evil could be so elegant? The Vera Wang number Wilhelmina Slater (Vanessa Williams) wore when she tricked Bradford Meade into marrying her was so sophisticated that she even managed to out-glam bridesmaid Posh Spice.
ENCHANTED (2007)
She started out as a cartoon princess, so we won't hold it against Giselle (Amy Adams) that the gown she wore throughout most of Enchanted was exactly what we thought wedding dresses were supposed to be... when we were five.
FRIENDS (2004)
We're not sure if it was the snow, or the presence of Paul Rudd, but something about seeing Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) in her winter wedding gown made us teary.
SEX AND THE CITY (2003)
Even though everything went wrong — from the ink smudge on her wedding announcement to Miranda's fiery toast — the Badgley Mischka wedding dress that Charlotte (Kristen Davis) wore on her second trip down the aisle was flawless (wine stain included) with delicate capped sleeves and a finely beaded bodice.
FATHER OF THE BRIDE (1991)
Long lace sleeves might not be all the rage these days, but there was something sweetly demure about Annie's (Kimberly Williams-Paisley) traditional dress. But our favorite part? The custom-made bridal sneakers she wore underneath.
THE PRINCESS BRIDE (1987)
Only Robin Wright as Buttercup could look this ethereal in a princessy empire-waisted gown while being forced down the aisle to almost marry a man she despises.
THE SOUND OF MUSIC (1965)
When Maria (Julie Andrews) returns to the abbey — this time as Captain Von Trapp's bride — nothing could be more breathtaking than her cathedral train filling the church aisle.
FUNNY FACE (1957)
Long before Carrie Bradshaw mainstreamed the tutu, the original goddess of style, Audrey Hepburn, flaunted this modern ballerina gown as Jo Stockton dancing dreamily with Fred Astaire.