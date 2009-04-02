12 Soap Operas We've Loved, Lost

The entire run of this NBC show was its own version of ''Who shot J.R.?'' — Who murdered Channing Capwell, Jr.? Just about everyone was a suspect at one time or another. But it was popular characters like the soap's supercouple, Eden and Cruz (Marcy Walker and A. Martinez, pictured), along with clever use of pop music, that brought in the viewers and garnered them numerous Emmys. Clever was often the name of the game on the show, like when a leading lady (Harley Jane Kozak's Mary Duvall McCormick) was killed by a giant C that fell on her from a sign on top of a building. Ever since it was canceled due to declining ratings, fans have been waiting (not so) patiently for a network to rerun the show.