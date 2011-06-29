12 Soap Faves Who Came Back From the Dead

By Lynette Rice June 29, 2011 at 01:00 PM EDT

Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard), The Young and the Restless

Everyone thought he died on the steps of his dad's wedding to Jill, but fans now know that it was actually his twin brother Caleb! Cane was alive, but had been with his conniving mom, Genevieve Atkinson (Genie Francis).

Jesse Hubbard (Darnell Williams), All My Children

One of Pine Valley's most popular characters faked his death in 1988, supposedly to protect his family. How did he explain his whereabouts? He was in a hospital recovering from a ''mental breakdown,'' of course.

Tad Martin (Michael E. Knight), All My Children

First, Tad the Cad fell off a bridge on the day he was set to remarry Dixie. Later, he was caught in the line of fire at Jesse and Angie's wedding. Then, in 2009, Jesse shot Tad for supposedly killing Stuart. Later still, we considered shooting ourselves because the Is-Tad-Dead-Or-Alive? treadmill was getting mighty tedious.

Reva Shayne (Kim Zimmer), Guiding Light

The beloved character was thought to be dead after driving her car off a bridge. Miraculously, that didn't really take her life. Neither did a plane crash in 1998.

Roger Thorpe (Michael Zaslow), Guiding Light

This bad boy was shot by wife Holly, then fell off a cliff, and later died (presumably) of an unknown illness.

Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), The Young and the Restless

The gorgeous nurse faked her death in 1991 before dying for sure in 2007. She did have time to marry three men before she was offed, though. Ain't love grand?

Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson), General Hospital

Everyone believed the GH hunk died in a fire, but no! Had he perished, how would Jackson have collected his well-deserved Emmy this year?

John Black (Drake Hogestyn), Days of Our Lives

The thought was that he died from his injuries after a hit-and-run, but it turns out he was discovered alive in Stefano's basement.

Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo), Days of Our Lives

The Phoenix died in 1991 but rose again with a son! Between the times he's faked his own death and all his accidents and maladies, it's a wonder he's still standing.

Patch Johnson (Stephen Nichols), Days of Our Lives

First, it was thought he died in 1990 after an explosion at an oil company. But lo and behold! He was discovered alive and well, though with amnesia — a peculiar malady that seems to afflict 99.9 percent of the characters on soaps.

Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo), The Bold and the Beautiful

This beauty was first presumed dead in 1994, but then came back to life. She was again presumed dead in 2002, but then came back to life. We presume she'll live for quite some time — until soaps die forever.

James Stenbeck (Anthony Herrera), As the World Turns

It's hard to remember exactly how many times the As the World Turns character has died, but crimony, it sure happened a lot. There was that fall out of a cargo plane, then he was shot at Ruxton Hills, then his helicopter went down, then Paul put a bullet in him, then he fell off of a lighthouse, then he was stabbed, then he was... [Writer fell into a coma before finishing this entry —Ed.]

