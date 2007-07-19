12 Small Roles With a Big Impact
Drew Barrymore in ''Scream.'' Alec Baldwin in ''Glengarry Glen Ross.'' Leslie Mann in ''The 40 Year-Old Virgin.'' See all our picks of performances that make the most of short screen time, then post your own favorites
2. SCREAM (1996)
Scream, Drew Barrymore | SCREAM ''Why do you want to know my name?'' ''Because I want to know who I'm looking at.'' In the first few minutes of this
Credit: Everett Collection
Poised on the knife's edge between parody and homage, Wes Craven's mock thriller revived the slasher films of the '80s in all their gruesomely ritualized glory. Except that the teenagers in Scream have been raised on endless replays of those films, so the sudden appearance of a mad killer becomes a case of life imitating schlock. The killer's mask suggests a plastic version of Edvard Munch's The Scream, and it has the eerie effect of reflecting the audience's fear right back at it.
Advertisement
Advertisement
2
Wet Hot American Summer, A.D. Miles, ... | WHAT IT'S ABOUT Welcome to 1981 and the last day at Camp Firewood, where the counselors (including Michael Showalter and A.D. Miles, above left and
Credit: Everett Collection
3
Image
Credit: Everett Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
4
Image
Credit: Everett Collection
Advertisement
5
Image
Credit: Dale Robinette
6
Image
Credit: Kobal Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
7
Image
Credit: Sophie Giraud
Advertisement
8
Image
Credit: Everett Collection
9
Sam Kinison
Credit: Photofest
Advertisement
Advertisement
10
Image
Credit: Everett Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
11
Image
Credit: Everett Collection
Advertisement
12
Image
Credit: Everett Collection
Advertisement