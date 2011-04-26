12 Royal Reads

If you can't get enough of Kate and Wills' April 29 nuptials check out our literary picks, from the historical to the downright silly.

By Archana Ram April 26, 2011 at 01:55 PM EDT

Untold Story

What if Diana were still alive? That's the question celebrated Brit author Monica Ali tackles in this novel, due out in June.

The Uncommon Reader

In a charming novella from Tony-winning playwright Alan Bennett, the Queen becomes obsessed with books.

For the Royal Table

Don't wait for that invite to Buckingham! Kathryn Jones offers a look at 500 years of palace dining lore, complete with recipes, table settings, and menus dating back to 1887.

At Home With the Queen

BBC vet Brian Hoey deconstructs the roles at court, from personal footmen to the Master of the Household.

The Making of a Royal Romance

Royal correspondent Katie Nicholl updates her 2010 hit William and Harry to include the story behind the couple's eight-year relationship.

Bake & Decorate

Even though you won't be at the wedding reception, you can still taste Kate and Wills' cake — sort of. British pastry chef Fiona Cairns, hired to bake the wedding fruitcake, has recently written a cookbook.

The Royal Wedding

LIFE provides a lush visual history of the bride and groom, from their respective childhoods to the media frenzy surrounding their engagement announcement last November. There's also a chapter on other famous royal weddings — Charles and Diana, Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier.

Royal Wisdom

The royal family shed their prim image — at least temporarily — in Kate Petrella's compendium of their funniest and sassiest quotes.

William & Kate Paper Dolls

Calling all fashion lovers! This commemorative book of Kate and Wills cutouts lets readers play dress-up with the future king and queen. Some of the best ensembles include Will's Cavalry dress uniform and the now-iconic blue Issa dress Kate wore when the couple's engagement was announced at the palace.

The Queen

Written by contemporary-history professor Ben Pimlott, this meticulous bio details not just the storied life of England's reigning queen but also how politics and psychology have affected her role.

The Royal Book of Lists

Matt Richardson delves cheekily into the sex, scandals, and, yes, STDs of the monarchy from Alfred the Great on.

The Must-Read: The Diana Chronicles

If you pick up only one, make it Tina Brown's The Diana Chronicles, which explores the complex life of the late princess. Solid journalism and juicy gossip in one? That's a match made in royal heaven.

By Archana Ram