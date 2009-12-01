12 Roles Where You Say Stars 'Betrayed' You
1
Harrison Ford
''I felt most betrayed by Spielberg and Ford for making me wait sooooo long for such a lousy concept/movie [Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull]. I mean, the monkeys alone made me want to scream in anger.'' —Jeff
2
The cast of Couples Retreat
''I felt betrayed by Jon Favreau and Vince Vaughn for Couples Retreat— not for just being in it, like Jason Bateman and Peter Serafinowicz — but [for] actually writing it.'' —nt
3
Reese Witherspoon
''She was so funny and sharp in Freeway, Pleasantville, Election. And then Sweet Home Alabama. Ew.'' —Huhu
4
Steve Carell
''Why did they think we wanted to see Steve Carell's sweet character [in Dan In Real Life] get bulldozed by his badly disciplined and disrespectful daughters, and then fall in love with a completely self-centered and horrible woman? UGH!'' —Cecilyk
5
David Duchovny and Julianne Moore
''David Duchovny and Julianne Moore in Evolution. Seriously, why?'' —Barb
6
Chris O'Donnell
''I 'broke up' with Chris O'Donnell after The Bachelor. It wasn't until I caught an episode of NCIS: Los Angeles that I decided I might be able to ''just be friends'' with him again. I mean, it was a little sketchy after Batman & Robin, but there were a lot of guilty parties in that one.'' —Elizabeth
7
Nicole Kidman
''Thought she was tremendous in The Hours, Moulin Rouge ... and then there was Bewitched. Big letdown.'' —MindB
8
John Turturro
''I usually like his performances (especially in O Brother Where Art Thou), but he was absolutely awful in Transformers and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.'' —Cliff
9
Ralph Fiennes and Natasha Richardson
''I still can't believe both did Maid in Manhattan. The whole film, if you can call it that, was a trainwreck, and I want to believe that at least one of them thought about getting off before they reached the station.'' —Mary Q. Contrary
10
Natalie Portman
''I felt a little betrayed by Natalie Portman and Milos Forman with Goya's Ghosts. Have you seen that? It's, like, the worst movie of the 2000s.'' —Cat
11
Steve Martin
''What were they thinking when they cast ... STEVE MARTIN ... as Detective Clouseau [in The Pink Panther]? His acting and accent sucked!! —Leslie
12
The cast of Ocean's Twelve
''Even now the cast seems to acknowledge that movie was little more than a reason for them to tool around Europe. It was so egregious that during the Ocean's Thirteen promotional tour, everyone pretty much admitted that they made Ocean's Thirteen to make up for Ocean's Twelve. —Ceballos