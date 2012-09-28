12 New YA Novels: We Grade 'em
1
The Diviners by Libba Bray
A mix of crime thriller, paranormal fantasy, and historical drama, The Diviners delivers an addictive and terrifying story of young New Yorkers investigating a rash of occult-based murders. Bray sustains a breathless energy throughout this ambitious series-starter, deftly evoking the exuberance of 1920s city life and the evil lurking beneath it. A- —Stephan Lee
2
The Dark Unwinding by Sharon Cameron
In the latest YA foray into the steampunk genre, Victorian-era heroine Katharine Tulman must choose between her family's fortune and her eccentric uncle's marvelous inventions. The novel inches along until the corsets are loosened and haunting thrills unfurl in the second half. B+ —Stephan Lee
3
Don't Turn Around by Michelle Gagnon
Noa, a 16-year-old orphan version of Lisbeth Salander, uses her computer-hacking skills to stay safely anonymous. But when she wakes up in an unfamiliar warehouse with an IV in her arm, Noa goes on a Jason Bourne-like search for answers — how did she get there in the first place? — in this fast-paced thriller. B+ —Breia Brissey
4
Tilt by Ellen Hopkins
In this companion to Hopkins' 2011 adult novel, Triangles, the YA favorite writes from the point of view of the teenage children of her previous book's three moms. Staying true to her free-verse narrative style, Hopkins explores such topics as HIV, teen pregnancy, and suicide. B+ —Breia Brissey
5
Origin by Jessica Khoury
Hidden deep in the Amazon rain forest is a secret laboratory where a group of scientists have created the first (and only) member of a new immortal race. But after Pia sneaks out of the compound and meets a local village boy, she begins to question — wait for it — her origin. B —Breia Brissey
6
The Raven Boys by Maggie Stiefvater
This series debut follows Blue Sargent, daughter of the town psychic, and Gansey, a rich student at a nearby private school. Blue normally avoids guys like Gansey, but joins him on a mysterious quest for Glendower, a vanished Welsh king. Stiefvater's can't-put-it-down paranormal adventure will leave you clamoring for book 2. A- —Breia Brissey
7
The Other Normals by Ned Vizzini
Peregrine ''Perry'' Eckert's mastery of role-playing games comes in handy when he enters a fantasy realm inhabited by strange creatures. Vizzini writes with his signature blend of humor and nerd savvy, but the mythical world isn't nearly as interesting as Perry's real one. B —Stephan Lee
8
Angelfall by Susan Ee
What if angels weren't the good guys we thought them to be? Susan Ee's beautifully written debut follows Penryn, a 17-year-old trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic California ravaged by angels. When her sister is kidnapped, Penryn must rescue her with the help of an injured angel named Raffe. Action-packed and genuinely terrifying, Angelfall is a must-read. And the chemistry between Penryn and Raffe? Let's just say angels are the new vampires. A? —Tara Fowler
9
Because It Is My Blood by Gabrielle Zevin
Sometimes a dystopia can be as simple as a future where chocolate is outlawed. In the follow-up to All These Things that I've Done, ''chocolate mafiya'' heiress Anya Balanchine is forced to leave her family behind and go on the run to Mexico. An engaging heroine, lots of humor, and a memorable reference to Twilight make up for the sometimes lackluster plot in this Godfather for teens. B+ —Tara Fowler
10
The Crown of Embers by Rae Carson
In The Girl of Fire and Thorns, Elisa went from a self-conscious girl to a confident young woman, but this sequel shows that she's got a lot of growing-up left to do. The Crown of Embers can feel a bit slow in the beginning amidst the court intrigue; however, it quickly picks up when Elisa embarks on a journey to the source of the Godstone's power. Readers will eagerly anticipate the conclusion to the trilogy. B? —Tara Fowler
11
What's Left of Me by Kat Zhang
Addie and Eva are two 16-year-old souls sharing the same body in an alternate world where ''hybrids'' are considered dangerous. The interior conflict between the girls is captivating, but their outer life — full of stark white testing facilities and authoritarian adults — lacks imagination and feels too generically dystopian. B- —Stephan Lee
12
The Brides of Rollrock Island by Margo Lanagan
The men of Rollrock Island pay a hefty price to the witch Misskaella so she'll lure their wives out of the sea. Published earlier this year in Australia as Sea Hearts, the haunting premise is derived from Selkie lore where women shed their seal skin to become human. Although well-written, Lanaga's prose is just too depressing and the story line too strange to really lure us in. C+ —Breia Brissey