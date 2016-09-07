12 Movie Characters Seen as Both Young/Old

Younger version: Zachary Quinto (2009's Star Trek)

Older version: Leonard Nimoy (the original 1966-69 Star Trek series, the first six Star Trek movies, and the 2009 Star Trek, among others)

Why it works: It's hard to imagine anyone could add anything to Nimoy's iconic portrayal of the logic-driven, half-human Spock. Yet Quinto's early Spock plausibly reveals how the young Vulcan might still have had difficulty suppressing his emotions. Plus, he looks the part; seeing them on screen together in the 2009 film makes the transition even more seamless.