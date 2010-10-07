12 Kick-ass Ladies of Fall TV

From Maggie Q to Anna Torv to Yvonne Strahovski, this season is full of women you mess with at your own risk

By Sandra Gonzalez and Emily Exton October 06, 2010 at 09:00 PM EDT

1 of 12

Nikita (Maggie Q), Nikita

Credit: Ben Mark Holzberg/The CW

She's an operative who's not only skilled in martial arts, but also holding a nasty grudge against her former employers.

2 of 12

Gemma Teller Morrow (Katey Sagal), Sons of Anarchy

This tattooed motorcycle matriarch can make you do just about anything she wants you to without so much as a bat of an eyelash.

3 of 12

Det. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Law & Order: SVU

Credit: Will Hart/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Detective Benson: Seeking justice for the abused of New York City for 12 years and counting.

4 of 12

Annie Frost (Kelli Giddish), Chase

Credit: Vivian Zink/NBC

Fugitives don't stand a chance against this U.S. marshal with daddy issues.

5 of 12

Samantha Bloom (Guga Mbatha Raw), Undercovers

Credit: NBC

This spy is skilled at multitasking; Bloom proved she can load and fire a bazooka while driving down a Russian freeway, speeding tickets be damned.

6 of 12

Olivia Dunham (Anna Torv), Fringe

Credit: Liane Hentscher/FOX

Our world's Olivia has a photographic memory to go with her badge. Alt-world Olivia is a gold-medal-winning marksman. You don't want to get on either one's bad side.

7 of 12

Kono Kalakaua (Grace Park), Hawaii Five-0

Credit: Mario Perez/CBS

Just how tough is Grace Park's Kono in the 2010 reboot? For one, the original Kono was played by a big, burly man named Gilbert ''Zulu'' Kauhi, and Park is still out there booking 'em with the best of them.

8 of 12

FIONA GLENANNE (GABRIELLE ANWAR), Burn Notice

Credit: Glenn Watson

Not only will the 5-foot-3-inch beauty kick your ass, she'll do it in five-inch heels and a miniskirt.

9 of 12

Brenda Johnson (Kyra Sedgwick), The Closer

Credit: Karen Neal

Even sweeter than this fast-talking deputy chief's Southern charm is her rapid-fire ability to take down bad guys without ruining her voluminous hair.

10 of 12

Sarah Walker (Yvonne Strahovski), Chuck

Credit: Justin Lubin/NBC

Her crime-fighting moves won Chuck's heart — and ours.

11 of 12

Ziva David (Cote de Pablo), NCIS

Credit: Monty Brinton/CBS

The Mossad agent-turned-NCISer has proved many times that she isn't afraid of a physical fight. Now if only she'd get physical with Tony DiNozzo...

12 of 12

Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah), NCIS: Los Angeles

Credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS

Could someone working alongside LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell be anything but a feisty force to be reckoned with?

By Sandra Gonzalez and Emily Exton