12 Kick-ass Ladies of Fall TV
From Maggie Q to Anna Torv to Yvonne Strahovski, this season is full of women you mess with at your own risk
Nikita (Maggie Q), Nikita
She's an operative who's not only skilled in martial arts, but also holding a nasty grudge against her former employers.
Gemma Teller Morrow (Katey Sagal), Sons of Anarchy
This tattooed motorcycle matriarch can make you do just about anything she wants you to without so much as a bat of an eyelash.
Det. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Law & Order: SVU
Detective Benson: Seeking justice for the abused of New York City for 12 years and counting.
Annie Frost (Kelli Giddish), Chase
Fugitives don't stand a chance against this U.S. marshal with daddy issues.
Samantha Bloom (Guga Mbatha Raw), Undercovers
This spy is skilled at multitasking; Bloom proved she can load and fire a bazooka while driving down a Russian freeway, speeding tickets be damned.
Olivia Dunham (Anna Torv), Fringe
Our world's Olivia has a photographic memory to go with her badge. Alt-world Olivia is a gold-medal-winning marksman. You don't want to get on either one's bad side.
Kono Kalakaua (Grace Park), Hawaii Five-0
Just how tough is Grace Park's Kono in the 2010 reboot? For one, the original Kono was played by a big, burly man named Gilbert ''Zulu'' Kauhi, and Park is still out there booking 'em with the best of them.
FIONA GLENANNE (GABRIELLE ANWAR), Burn Notice
Not only will the 5-foot-3-inch beauty kick your ass, she'll do it in five-inch heels and a miniskirt.
Brenda Johnson (Kyra Sedgwick), The Closer
Even sweeter than this fast-talking deputy chief's Southern charm is her rapid-fire ability to take down bad guys without ruining her voluminous hair.
Sarah Walker (Yvonne Strahovski), Chuck
Her crime-fighting moves won Chuck's heart — and ours.
Ziva David (Cote de Pablo), NCIS
The Mossad agent-turned-NCISer has proved many times that she isn't afraid of a physical fight. Now if only she'd get physical with Tony DiNozzo...
Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah), NCIS: Los Angeles
Could someone working alongside LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell be anything but a feisty force to be reckoned with?