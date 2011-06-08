12 'Is It As Good As Its Trailer?' Movies

The Hype: Fearful of revealing any of his film's twists, Alfred Hitchcock didn't let Psycho's stars do any prerelease press. Instead, previews featured Hitchcock himself giving a tour of the set. He also demanded that movie theaters follow a policy of disallowing any late admissions to the film.

How'd It Rate: 10. Psycho features one of the great plot twists in film history, killing off its apparent heroine 40 minutes into the movie. The film defined a whole genre of horror, and a type of prerelease hype that filmmakers like J.J. Abrams and Christopher Nolan have practically turned into an art form unto itself.