12 Best TV Cliff-hangers of '11
''House,'' ''Fringe,'' ''The Good Wife,'' ''HIMYM'' -- why we can't wait to pick up where they left off
House
There was a brief moment during the season finale when it appeared that House was working through everything. He was behaving rationally (by normal people standards, not just House's) and had even allowed himself to blow up a little at Cuddy and start down the road to repairing their relationship. But from the beginning of the episode, with emergency personnel milling around Cuddy and Wilson, we knew that something bad was going to happen. And so it did when House stood outside Cuddy's house and saw her on a double date with a new guy. He got in his car and drove straight through her bay windows and table. No one was hurt... physically. But the next time we saw House he was on a beach in what looks like the Caribbean.
Castle
All her adult life Beckett had been searching for those responsible for her mother's death, and in the final episode of the season she got the closest she's ever been and found out the heartbreaking truth that the lieutenant she adored was instrumental in the cover-up. In the end he gave his life to protect her and she honored him by keeping the secret. Through it all, Castle stood by her, leading to some of the pair's most poignant moments. They acknowledged the nebulous nature of their relationship and in turn it got stronger. Then at the lieutenant's funeral a shot rang out and Beckett was down. And a worried Castle whispered ''I love you'' as he held her.
Bones
This night was all about the babies. The fact that Angela went into labor and delivered a perfectly healthy (and sighted) baby boy arched over the story line about a bowling lane killer. But it was Bones who had the big reveal right at the end when she told Booth that she was pregnant with his child, which confirmed that they'd slept together in the episode before, which had only been hinted at. And no, folks, this was not a dream.
The Big Bang Theory
The final scene of the final episode of Big Bang's fourth season was one humdinger: Leonard and Priya were on the precipice of breaking up after he learned she was planning on going back to India; Howard was reeling from his fiancée Bernadette's wild professional and financial success; Raj was possibly supplanting Leonard as Sheldon's roommate; and, oh right, Penny and Raj drunkenly fell into (Leonard's) bed together, and everyone else discovered them the morning after.
Fringe
For most of this season, Peter Bishop was the key to our world's salvation. Then just when he was able to stop the destruction that Walternate's Doomsday device had started, Peter simply disappeared. Not only was he no longer visible, it appeared that no one, on either side, even remembered that he existed. He just faded away.
Gossip Girl
Chuck turned down Blair at her engagement party, Vanessa jetted off to Spain but not before getting Dan's manuscript accepted by a publisher without his knowledge, and Dorota found a positive pregnancy test in Serena and Blair's bathroom. Hmmm, can't quite see a baby in the mix here.
Supernatural
The show closed out its mythology-heavy season with a huge revelation by Castiel — he is the new ''God.'' Gasp! Yes, after a string of betrayals (sorry, Crowley) and deaths (farewell, Balthazar), Sam and Dean now have a new — powerful — problem on their hands. Those Winchester boys just can't catch a break.
The Vampire Diaries
Oh, it's on now that Stefan is a baddie again. To save Damon from the werewolf bite, Stefan agreed to become Klaus' ''ripper'' wingman. When Damon thought he was dying he told Elena that he loved her, and they shared an innocent kiss on his deathbed. Now that Stefan's... unavailable, will he go for her?
The Good Wife
Alicia Florrick had kicked her cheating husband out and was riding high after winning a big case and helping an innocent man go free. What would make her feel even better? Finally succumbing to the sexual tension she's shared with her law-school bud-turned-boss Will. As the hotel elevator slowly made its way to the penthouse, floor by floor, we watched the emotions play out on their faces — consternation soon became passion and then they were all over each other just daring to be caught. When last we saw them they were heading into the hotel room. Meanwhile, Peter was getting ready to take over the states attorney's office and seemed to have big plans for Alicia's frenemy Carey.
Community
As another semester-ending paintball war destroyed the community college, the study group was a team divided as Pierce became such a nuisance that some of them had voted to kick him out. But he helped Greendale win against City College, and redemption was in sight. But Pierce revealed that he'd been going to the college for 12 years and just doesn't make friends, and with that he walked away from the group. Never to return? We'll see next year.
Parks and Recreation
First we found that there was an original Tammy in Ron Swanson's life who terrifies the Tammy we already know and fear. [Shudder] Then, despite how happy Ben makes her, it turned out that Leslie would have to choose between her relationship with him and the chance for political office.
How I Met Your Mother
Barney's getting married to an unknown woman. 'Nuff said.