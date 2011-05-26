12 Best TV Cliff-hangers of '11

There was a brief moment during the season finale when it appeared that House was working through everything. He was behaving rationally (by normal people standards, not just House's) and had even allowed himself to blow up a little at Cuddy and start down the road to repairing their relationship. But from the beginning of the episode, with emergency personnel milling around Cuddy and Wilson, we knew that something bad was going to happen. And so it did when House stood outside Cuddy's house and saw her on a double date with a new guy. He got in his car and drove straight through her bay windows and table. No one was hurt... physically. But the next time we saw House he was on a beach in what looks like the Caribbean.