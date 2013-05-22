12 Albums We Can't Wait To Hear
Kanye West, Yeezus
West hasn't put out a solo album since 2010's game-changing My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, and the follow-up (due to arrive on June 18) promises to be just as huge: He has been working on tracks in Paris with Daft Punk, spent studio time with regular collaborator No I.D. (Jay-Z's ''Run This Town,'' Nas' ''Daughters''), and invited along fellow MCs Pusha T and Chief Keef. At least one track, the modestly titled ''I Am a God,'' already proves that impending fatherhood hasn't affected Yeezy's signature bombast. —Kyle Anderson
Beyoncé, Title TBA
Queen B is so powerful, she can turn TV commercials into full-blown media events. Thanks to her ads for Pepsi and H&M, we've already been treated to previews of potential album tracks ''Grown Woman'' and ''Standing on the Sun.'' Between those jams, her earlier leaks of ''Bow Down/I Been On,'' and her high-profile Mrs. Carter Show World Tour, we have some clues, but as for official singles and major collabs (rumors say Kanye, Timberlake, and Miguel, among others), well, we'll all just have to bow down and...wait. —Ray Rahman
Queens of the Stone Age, ?Like Clockwork
On the sixth QOTSA album, due out June 4, frontman Josh Homme welcomes founding bassist Nick Oliveri back into the fold, plus a revolving door of rock-god guests, including Dave Grohl, Trent Reznor, and Elton John. But the focus is still on hard-hitting, big-riffed rockers, as evidenced by epic lead single ''My God Is the Sun.'' —Kyle Anderson
Black Sabbath, 13
After 25 years, Ozzy Osbourne once again returns to record under the Sabbath banner (though it's not a true reunion — original drummer Bill Ward sat this one out, with Rage Against the Machine's Brad Wilk taking his seat). Rick Rubin's minimalist production has yielded a leaner, bluesier version of the metal icons' none-more-black churn for the June 11 release. —Kyle Anderson
Kelly Rowland, Talk a Good Game
The girls are back in town: Rowland will be joined by fellow Destiny's Children Beyoncé and Michelle Williams on one track, and she samples Joni Mitchell on another. Expect fewer strobe-lit beats and more confessionals on her fourth solo release, which also features assists from The-Dream, Pharrell Williams, and Wiz Khalifa when it hits stores June 18. —Ray Rahman
J. Cole, Born Sinner
He took listeners on a ''Power Trip'' with his pal Miguel all spring, and this summer the young star of the Roc-A-Fella roster will have them chasing waterfalls: The Jay-Z protégé's second full-length, which he produced largely on his own and will release June 25, will feature a TLC collaboration called ''Crooked Smile.'' —Ray Rahman
Mavis Staples, One True Vine
The R&B legend doesn't need friends in high places when Minnesota dream-rockers Low and singer Nick Lowe are on board. Also helping out? Wilco frontman and fellow Chicagoan Jeff Tweedy, who handles production duties. But don't worry, you'll still hear some old-school Mavis come June 25; she's got Funkadelic covers and classic Staple Singers reprises, too. —Ray Rahman
Pretty Lights, A Color Map of the Sun
British electro-hop mastermind Derek Vincent Smith returns July 2 to claim his place in the EDM pantheon with his fourth album, which he'll make available as a free download to be followed by a string of high-profile festival dates that will find him trotting out singles like the vibe-heavy ''Around the Block.'' —Kyle Anderson
Luke Bryan, Crash My Party
A cornrowed James Franco isn't the only one who loves spring break. This Nashville star's recent string of EPs culminated in the compilation Spring Break?Here to Party, which debuted in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 in March. He'll continue his streak with another set of glass-raising arena stompers (due Aug. 13), including the slow-burning power ballad ''Crash My Party.'' —Kyle Anderson
The Civil Wars, The Civil Wars
The three-time Grammy winners shocked fans last fall with an abrupt tour cancellation and apparently contentious split. Just as suddenly, the duo recently announced their return, plus a late-summer follow-up to their gold-selling debut, Barton Hollow. Whether they'll continue as a band, though, remains to be seen; when the album was unveiled, members Joy Williams and John Paul White tellingly released separate announcements. —Kyle Anderson
MGMT, Title TBA
Ready to get weird? As you may have heard on their Record Store Day track ''Alien Days'' last month, the indie-rock oddball duo are cranking up the acid-fried formula on their third release (due later this summer), cohelmed (fittingly) by longtime Flaming Lips producer Dave Fridmann. —Ray Rahman
Chris Brown, X
Love him, hate him, or hate to love him, Brown will be virtually unavoidable in the coming months. Just take a look at the potential A-list guests in the mix for his sixth effort (dropping in late summer): Kendrick Lamar, Diplo, Nicki Minaj, and, yes, Rihanna. —Ray Rahman