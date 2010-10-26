12 Adorable TV Babies

As one of the youngest-looking babies to make her TV debut — she was practically still in the fetal position when we first met her at the beginning of season 3 — Gracie Bell stole our hearts from the start. And unlike those unpredictable high school football games, we can always count on her to cry in already-high-stress moments, be adorable when daddy Coach needs perspective, and remind us that Julie will forever be our second-favorite Taylor daughter.