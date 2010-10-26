12 Adorable TV Babies
Hope Chance, Raising Hope
Hope's tiny shoes are pretty tough to fill. In fact, it actually takes two sets of twins to get the job done: 8-month-old Baylie and Rylie and 9-month-old Kelsy and Stella. Four servings of cute for the price of one? Win! Plus, any child originally named Princess Beyoncé deserves our love. (And if that child just so happens to have a great-granny like Maw Maw, she also deserves our prayers.)
Lucas Wilder, Private Practice
Lucas' mother, Violet, helped guide a psychotic woman through his C-section birth at the end of the show's second season. Yet the chip off daddy Pete's adorable block (played currently by 19-month-old twins Jack and Joey and formerly by infant twin girls) is miraculously well-adjusted.
Stevie Ray Botwin, Weeds
Nancy's fuzzy-haired child (played by twins Lincoln and Wyatt) is the son of a Mexican drug lord and has spent the better part of his short life on the run. Judgment? Not from here. When this kid grows up, he's going to be the one with the hookup.
Rachel Cuddy, House
How time flies. It seems like only yesterday Cuddy was holding Rachel in her arms and crying because she couldn't connect with her daughter. Now Rachel's in a high chair and Mom is busy sucking face with House. Yeah, we prefer the good ol' days, too.
Harrison Morgan, Dexter
Harrison's mom was killed by a serial killer, his dad is a serial killer, and said dad is constantly worried Harrison's going to turn into a serial killer. It's clear the 10-month-old (played by 19-month-old twins Evan and Luke) hasn't had an easy few months on this earth, so how he managed to become one of the happiest babies on TV, we'll never know.
Maggie Simpson, The Simpsons
So she's been a baby for more than 20 years — who cares? It counts.
Lily Pritchett-Tucker, Modern Family
Lily's Lion King-inspired introduction to the family in the show's pilot set the bar for TV-baby entrances. What's more, her ever-growing costume collection leaves us wishing we had two gay dads, as well.
Follow baby Lily (um, and her portrayers, Jayden and Ella) on Twitter.
Gracie Bell Taylor, Friday Night Lights
As one of the youngest-looking babies to make her TV debut — she was practically still in the fetal position when we first met her at the beginning of season 3 — Gracie Bell stole our hearts from the start. And unlike those unpredictable high school football games, we can always count on her to cry in already-high-stress moments, be adorable when daddy Coach needs perspective, and remind us that Julie will forever be our second-favorite Taylor daughter.
Abel Teller, Sons of Anarchy
The show has thus far dedicated the entire third season to chronicling Samcro's attempt to rescue Abel from the clutches of his kidnappers. All we know is that he's currently somewhere in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Hmm, we're guessing the situation is going to get much worse before it gets better. But we're sure that dad Jax thinks that it's totally worth the effort.
Stewie Griffin, Family Guy
We forget he's an infant, too.
Paige Scavo, Desperate Housewives
After losing one of her twins during pregnancy last season, Lynette gave birth to Paige in the season finale with help from Fairview Strangler Eddie. But if you ask us, even more miraculous than Paige's birth is the fact that Housewives is suddenly a good show again. So here's to both of them.
CecElia Marie Halpert, The Office
Little Cecelia Marie put an end to her parents' will-they-or-won't-they status. She's so precious, we'll even forgive her for being The Office's metaphorical shark.