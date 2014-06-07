11 Signs You're Watching a Tom Cruise Movie

Cruise is a lead producer on the Mission: Impossible franchise, and the four films so far constitute a fascinating time-lapse portrait of the Tom Cruise Archetype over the last two decades. In the first film, Cruise is still the cocky young agent — and the film's playful, twisty structure actually winds up destroying the world around that version of Cruise, sending him on the run and ultimately pitting him against his mentor figure. In Mission: Impossible II Cruise once again finds himself on both sides of an ''arranged'' romance — he falls in love with a woman who is also his mission and then sends her to seduce another man.

By Mission: Impossible III, Cruise is a more seasoned figure, avenging his murdered protégé. (M:I3 is also very much a work of Cruise's post-2000s era, when his action heroes frequently have to defy their superiors and go on the run from corrupt organizations (see also: Minority Report, The Last Samurai, Valkyrie). By Ghost Protocol, there's a hint of bruised weariness in Cruise's face — we find him in a prison, his dream of settling down with his wife appears to be a thing of the past — and the cockiness has been replaced by a no-nonsense professionalism that recalls Collateral and Jack Reacher. Like his time-tossed soldier in Edge of Tomorrow, many later Cruise characters seem to have been through their battles many, may times.