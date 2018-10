11 of the most successful Mouseketeers

Early Star Quality: As a Mouseketeer, Gosling didn’t get much screen time because, in his words, the show’s producers ”realized that I wasn’t really up to snuff in comparison with what some of the other kids were able to do.” But when he did get a shot at the spotlight, the future Oscar nominee’s easy charm was palpable.

Where Are They Now? He made his directing debut with 2015’s Lost River, a fantasy film starring Mad Men‘s Christina Hendricks that was received to mostly negative reviews. But he’s sticking to acting for his next projects, having recently starred in Damien Chazelle’s La La Land and First Man, Adam McKay’s The Big Short, and Shane Black’s The Nice Guys.