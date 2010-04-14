11 Laws of the 'Glee' Universe
1. Slushies to the face do not result in permanent clothing stains/hair disasters/911 calls or any punishment whatsoever.
2. Learning choreography and new songs on the fly is totally a breeze.
3. A piano and a trombone can produce the sounds of a full orchestra, instrumentalists know the chords to songs without any notice, and no one ever has to practice the boring parts of choir, like sight reading (which any choir geek can tell you is totally mandatory).
4. Cheerleaders wear their uniforms all day/every day.
5. Teachers/administrators have absolutely nothing going on in their lives that doesn't somehow relate to the glee club.
6. Restraining orders aren't really that serious — see the rehiring of Sandy Ryerson (Stephen Tobolowsky) who'd been told to stay away from kids but was then brought back to head the arts department.
7. Men are so stupid that...
(1) ...they won't realize you're not pregnant.
(2) ...they think you can get pregnant from errant hot-tub fluids.
And in that same vein...
8. Married people can go months without seeing or touching each other's torsos.
10. Everyone can learn dances by ''following someone's lead.''
11. Playing music and allowing for a dance break during a football game are totally fine with the referees and other coaches/team.
