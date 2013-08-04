11 Faces of 'Doctor Who'
Peter Capaldi is now officially stepping into the TARDIS as the Twelfth Doctor; see the men whose ranks he joins in bringing the cult sci-fi classic's Time Lord to life
William Hartnell (1963-1966)
William Hartnell's First Doctor was a professorial, and fairly irascible, gent — although he gets big points for facing off against the dreaded Daleks in the show's second ever serialized adventure. Speaking of Daleks, Hammer horror legend Peter Cushing filled Hartnell's shoes in two big screen Time Lord adventures: 1965's Dr. Who and the Daleks and Daleks—Invasion Earth: 2150 A.D., although, unlike Paul McGann's TV movie Eighth Doctor, Cushing's appearances are not regarded as ''canonical.''
Patrick Troughton (1966-1969)
Patrick Troughton's impish Second Doctor was much, much cleverer than his bumbling, scruffy appearance (and his love for playing the recorder) would imply. Unfortunately, many of the episodes starring Troughton would later be wiped by the BBC for space-saving reasons. Unlike the TARDIS, the corporation's storage facilities are seemingly not ''bigger on the inside.''
Jon Pertwee (1970-1974)
A dandy and a man-of-action Jon Pertwee's Third Doctor spent much of his time exiled on planet Earth. The good news: This allowed him to cruise around the U.K. in a vintage roadster named ''Bessie.'' Why? Why not!
Tom Baker (1974-1981)
The most beloved of the ''old'' Doctors, the hobbies of his Time Lord included wearing lengthy scarves, handing out ''Jelly baby'' candy, and generally being awesome.
Peter Davison (1982-1984)
As if the purportedly alien Time Lord didn't seem enough like a uniquely British character, Peter Davison's Fifth Doctor dressed in the style of an Edwardian cricket player. (FYI: In real life, the Fifth Doctor is now the father-in-law of the Tenth Doctor, after Davison's daughter Georgia Moffett married David Tennant in December 2011.)
Colin Baker (1984-1986)
The Sixth Doctor, played by Colin Baker, had a petulant streak and an idiosyncratic dress sense even by the Time Lord's unusual sartorial standards. Baker had his fans but BBC1 controller Michael Grade was not among them. The network chief would later claim that Baker was ''utterly unlikeable, absolutely god-awful'' and the actor was ultimately sacked.
Sylvester McCoy (1987-1989, 1996)
When he took the role of the Seventh Doctor, Sylvester McCoy had already enchanted a generation of British kids with appearances on a clutch of different, ankle-biter friendly shows. And it is easy to imagine his eccentric and increasingly dark interpretation of the role being a big success in an earlier era. But by the late '80s, both the BBC and many fans had fallen out of love with the show, production on which was suspended following the end of the 1989 season.
Paul McGann (1996)
Best known for his starring role in the British cult classic Withnail & I, Paul McGann played the Eighth Doctor in the 1996 TV movie. Whovians have very mixed feelings about the film, which was planned as the pilot for a full series before being crushed in the ratings by an episode of Roseanne. But McGann was by no means the worst thing about it.
Christopher Eccleston (2005)
Christopher Eccleston's contribution to Doctor Who tends to get overlooked thanks to the huge popularity of his successor, David Tennant, and the fact that he exited after just one season. But his stripped down Time Lord is a flintily lovable thing of wonder — and he sure could wear the hell out of a leather jacket.
David Tennant (2005-2010)
Yes, David Tennant benefits in the popularity stakes from his comparatively recent tenure and the thespian's swoon-inspiring looks. But the partnership between the Tenth Doctor and Billie Piper's companion Rose is one of the most memorable in the show's history and there's little doubting Tennant's acting chops. There aren't many people who can claim to have gotten rave reviews for playing both a Time Lord and Hamlet.
Matt Smith (2010-present)
Following Tennant was never going to be an easy task, but Smith has won a legion of fans with his seriously silly Eleventh Doctor. We're still not entirely sold on the bow ties, though — and don't get us started on the fez.
