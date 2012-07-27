11 Faces of 'Doctor Who'

William Hartnell's First Doctor was a professorial, and fairly irascible, gent — although he gets big points for facing off against the dreaded Daleks in the show's second ever serialized adventure. Speaking of Daleks, Hammer horror legend Peter Cushing filled Hartnell's shoes in two big screen Time Lord adventures: 1965's Dr. Who and the Daleks and Daleks—Invasion Earth: 2150 A.D., although, unlike Paul McGann's TV movie Eighth Doctor, Cushing's appearances are not regarded as ''canonical.''

