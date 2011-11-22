11 Books We'd Love to Give... And Receive

From Van Gogh to R. Crumb, Steve Jobs to Pauline Kael, page-turners that'll satisfy many on your list -- or that you may want to drop hints about to Santa

By Nuzhat Naoreen November 21, 2011 at 07:00 PM EST
40 Years of Chez Panisse: The Power of Gathering

Foodies will eat up Bay Area chef Alice Waters' chronicle of her journey to create the restaurant that changed culinary culture. (amazon.com; $28)

The Annotated Phantom Tollbooth

Children will love the timeless adventures, while adults will discover it anew through Leonard Marcus' thorough notes on the novel's literary references and beloved illustrations. (target.com; $32)

Van Gogh: The Life

For anyone who's seen Vincent van Gogh's Starry Night and wondered about his stormy life, Steven Naifeh and Gregory White Smith's extensively researched book paints a compelling tale. (strandbooks.com; $36)

The Marriage Plot

Make someone's holiday travels a little more enjoyable with the audio version ?of Jeffrey Eugenides' latest work, a novel about 1980s college grads caught in a love triangle. (audiobooksonline.com; $27)

Malcolm Gladwell: Collected

Any bookshelf would be proud to boast Malcolm Gladwell: Collected, the New Yorker writer's best-sellers (The Tipping Point, Outliers, and Blink) newly illustrated and packaged in a handsome slipcover. (overstock.com; $47)

The Night ?Circus

Readers in need of an escape should pick up Erin Morgenstern's mesmerizing debut novel about forbidden love among a group of magicians in the late 19th century. (randomhouse.com; $27)

Steve Jobs

Read about the man behind all the shiny gadgets in Walter Isaacson's best-selling biography, which delves deep into ?the late innovator's life both on and off the public stage. (amazon.com; $18)

Pauline Kael: A Life in the Dark

With Brian Kellow's biography, movie buffs can learn the fascinating details of how the longtime film critic came to be one of the most influential voices in the industry. (stmarksbookshop.com; $28)

Harry Potter: Page to Screen

For true Potter-heads, add on this 500-page tome filled with behind-the-scenes stories and photos; it'll surprise even the most astute students of Hogwarts. (walmart.com; $44)

Pearl Jam Twenty

With an intro by director/fan Cameron Crowe, print companion to this year's documentary features revealing anecdotes from band members and personal photos that give fans new insight into the group's two-decade journey. (overstock.com; $24)

R. Crumb: The Complete Record Cover Collection

For real music enthusiasts, look no further ?than this book that gathers the offbeat comic artist's nearly 450 little-?known album covers from the '60s and '70s. (amazon.com; $17)

