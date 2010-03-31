100 Greatest Summer Songs: Nos. 50-26

When the warm weather hits, here are the new and classic tunes that bring the heat, like ''Crazy in Love,'' ''Forever,'' and ''Cruel Summer''

By EW Staff March 31, 2010 at 05:00 PM EDT

1 of 25

50. ''YOU SHOULD BE DANCING'' (1976)

Credit: Getty Images

Bee Gees

A year and a half before the smorgasbord of Saturday Night Fever, the Bros. Gibb served up this relentless falsetto romp as a sort of...disco appetizer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 25

49. ''TAKE IT EASY'' (1972)

Credit: Henry Diltz/Corbis

The Eagles

The Pacific Coast Highway vision of summer: seven women and one set of wheels.

3 of 25

48. ''(WE'RE GONNA) ROCK AROUND THE CLOCK'' (1955)

Credit: David Redfern/Retna

Bill Haley & His Comets

Sounds harmless enough now, but when introduced in the film Blackboard Jungle, the very first No. 1 rock single represented juvenile delinquency nonpareil and made a whole nation of restless youth wanna play hooky. Fortunately, it was summer.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 25

47. ''CRAZY IN LOVE'' (2003)

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Beyoncé & Jay-Z

Those horns! Producer Rich Harrison's brass-laced backdrop would be enough to drive anyone crazy and/or make them fall in love — including the reigning royal couple of R&B and hip-hop, whose flawless chemistry has never been more obvious than on this collab.

Advertisement

5 of 25

46. ''LIVE AND LET DIE'' (1973)

Credit: Everett Collection

Paul McCartney and Wings

That tuxedo-clad suzerain of summer, James Bond, never got a better theme than McCartney's operatic anthem.

6 of 25

45. ''I GOT YOU BABE'' (1965)

Credit: Jerry Schatzberg/Corbis

Sonny and Cher

Do we care that they didn't stay together forever? Nope — for these three moony minutes, puppy love beats all the societal odds.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 25

44. ''DON'T BE CRUEL''/''HOUND DOG'' (1956)

Credit: Getty Images

Elvis Presley

The two moods of the teenage summer experience — an earnest plea to a would-be lover and a too-cool brush-off — on one of the rock era's first double-sided smash hits.

''Don't Be Cruel''

''Hound Dog''

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 25

43. ''GREEN ONIONS'' (1962)

Credit: Getty Images

Booker T. & the MG's

A steaming skillet of groove, greased by the smoothest organ riff ever.

Advertisement

9 of 25

42. ''SUNSHINE SUPERMAN'' (1966)

Credit: Everett Collection

Donovan

This giddily effervescent trifle (possibly the first No. 1 pop song to contain an explicit drug reference) went down easy no matter what kind of sunshine you thought he was talking about.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 25

41. ''GOOD TIMES'' (1979)

Credit: Corbis

Chic

The sinfully infectious bass line alone was enough to fill a sweltering dance floor in 100-degree weather.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 25

40. ''GRAZING IN THE GRASS'' (1968)

Credit: Everett Collection

Hugh Masakela

Anyone who thinks this is about cows should consider that Masakela was hanging out with Jimi Hendrix around the time this horn-spiked romp was recorded.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 25

39. ''GROOVIN''' (1967)

Credit: Corbis

The Rascals

A serene Sunday afternoon stroll with the one you love, captured as never before (or since) in song. Maybe it's the chirping birds.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 25

38. ''FOREVER'' (2008)

Chris Brown

What began as a jingle for a Doublemint commercial soon became one of Brown's biggest hits — an airy R&B dream of AutoTuned coos and soaring synths. The singer's career took a serious dip following his assault on then-girlfriend Rihanna on the eve of the 2009 Grammys, but the song would go on to play an unexpected role in his redemption when a young Minnesota couple's wedding-party entrance to it went massively viral several months later.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 25

37. ''STAND BY ME'' (1961)

Credit: Getty Images

Ben E. King

Moonlight, commitment, and a Drifter. What more could a girl ask for on a summer night, except maybe a River Phoenix flick?

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 25

36. ''RAMBLIN' MAN'' (1973)

Credit: Neal Preston/Corbis

The Allman Brothers Band

Dickey Betts' mellifluous guitar was the key to this primo highway song, the perfect soundtrack for speeding on melting asphalt.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 25

35. ''I DON'T WANT TO MISS A THING'' (1998)

Aerosmith

Summer hits are usually supposed to be upbeat, but when Steven Tyler wailed an emotional love song in a movie about the destruction of the planet, it was destined to become a hit.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 25

34. ''MY SHARONA'' (1979)

Credit: Barry Schultz/Retna

The Knack

The new wave ''Wipe Out'': one dumb hook repeated over and over until it approaches moronic ecstasy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 25

33. ''MISS YOU'' (1978)

Credit: Michael Putland/Retna

Rolling Stones

Rock, meet disco. Disco, meet the harmonica. America, meet yet another unstoppable Stones summer anthem.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 25

32. ''WATERFALLS'' (1995)

TLC

Sad stories from the ghetto, a buoyant hook, and a water image — '90s summer hits don't get any more timely or irresistible.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 25

31. ''CRUEL SUMMER'' (1984)

Bananarama

Even a heat wave seems less cruel thanks to the cruising-the-street guitar riff, the lyrics (''The air is so heavy and dry''), and the three slinky voices.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 25

30. ''ALL I WANNA DO'' (1994)

Sheryl Crow

Barfly-poetry verses outta Tom Waits meet a chorus veritably lifted from Brian Wilson's picnic basket: It's the most literary-minded mindless summer single ever.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 25

29. ''THE TWIST''/''LET'S TWIST AGAIN'' (1960/61)

Credit: Getty Images

Chubby Checker

Back before the word franchise was even a twinkle in the major movie studios' eyes, twist-meister Checker foresaw the value of a warm-weather sequel. And so America contorted again, like it did last summer.

''THE TWIST''

''LET'S TWIST AGAIN''

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 25

28. ''BORN TO BE WILD'' (1968)

Credit: Henry Diltz/Corbis

Steppenwolf

If that opening riff doesn't make you want to hit the highway, you are officially a coma victim.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 25

27. ''YOU'RE THE ONE THAT I WANT''/''SUMMER NIGHTS'' (1978)

Credit: Grease: Everett Collection; Frankie Valli: Getty Images

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John
''GREASE'' (1978)
Frankie Valli

Grease, with a side order of cheese. The three moods of summer — a tease, a strut, a sigh.

''YOU'RE THE ONE THAT I WANT''

''SUMMER NIGHTS''

''GREASE''

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 25

26. ''LIKE A ROLLING STONE'' (1965)

Credit: Getty Images

Bob Dylan

Long, hot summer days heated up every time this galvanizing record came over the airwaves. With its headlong rush of organ, piano, drums, guitars, and Dylan's accusatory vocals, his first top 10 smash was so different it stopped conversations. While it had nothing to do with the Vietnam War or the civil rights demonstrations, this attack on a down-and-out debutante still felt like a political manifesto. Maybe it was.

''LIKE A ROLLING STONE''

Written by David Browne, Jeff Gordinier, Leah Greenblatt, Sean Howe, Mark S. Luckie, Tom Sinclair, Ethan Smith, Simon Vozick-Levinson, Amy Wilkinson, Chris Willman

More Summer Music Countdown!:
The 100 Greatest Summer Songs: Nos. 100-76
The 100 Greatest Summer Songs: Nos. 75-51
The 100 Greatest Summer Songs: Nos. 25-1

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By EW Staff