100 Greatest Summer Songs: Nos. 50-26
When the warm weather hits, here are the new and classic tunes that bring the heat, like ''Crazy in Love,'' ''Forever,'' and ''Cruel Summer''
50. ''YOU SHOULD BE DANCING'' (1976)
49. ''TAKE IT EASY'' (1972)
48. ''(WE'RE GONNA) ROCK AROUND THE CLOCK'' (1955)
47. ''CRAZY IN LOVE'' (2003)
46. ''LIVE AND LET DIE'' (1973)
45. ''I GOT YOU BABE'' (1965)
44. ''DON'T BE CRUEL''/''HOUND DOG'' (1956)
43. ''GREEN ONIONS'' (1962)
42. ''SUNSHINE SUPERMAN'' (1966)
41. ''GOOD TIMES'' (1979)
40. ''GRAZING IN THE GRASS'' (1968)
39. ''GROOVIN''' (1967)
38. ''FOREVER'' (2008)
Chris Brown
What began as a jingle for a Doublemint commercial soon became one of Brown's biggest hits — an airy R&B dream of AutoTuned coos and soaring synths. The singer's career took a serious dip following his assault on then-girlfriend Rihanna on the eve of the 2009 Grammys, but the song would go on to play an unexpected role in his redemption when a young Minnesota couple's wedding-party entrance to it went massively viral several months later.
37. ''STAND BY ME'' (1961)
36. ''RAMBLIN' MAN'' (1973)
35. ''I DON'T WANT TO MISS A THING'' (1998)
34. ''MY SHARONA'' (1979)
33. ''MISS YOU'' (1978)
32. ''WATERFALLS'' (1995)
31. ''CRUEL SUMMER'' (1984)
30. ''ALL I WANNA DO'' (1994)
29. ''THE TWIST''/''LET'S TWIST AGAIN'' (1960/61)
28. ''BORN TO BE WILD'' (1968)
27. ''YOU'RE THE ONE THAT I WANT''/''SUMMER NIGHTS'' (1978)
26. ''LIKE A ROLLING STONE'' (1965)
Bob Dylan
Long, hot summer days heated up every time this galvanizing record came over the airwaves. With its headlong rush of organ, piano, drums, guitars, and Dylan's accusatory vocals, his first top 10 smash was so different it stopped conversations. While it had nothing to do with the Vietnam War or the civil rights demonstrations, this attack on a down-and-out debutante still felt like a political manifesto. Maybe it was.
Written by David Browne, Jeff Gordinier, Leah Greenblatt, Sean Howe, Mark S. Luckie, Tom Sinclair, Ethan Smith, Simon Vozick-Levinson, Amy Wilkinson, Chris Willman
More Summer Music Countdown!:
The 100 Greatest Summer Songs: Nos. 100-76
The 100 Greatest Summer Songs: Nos. 75-51
The 100 Greatest Summer Songs: Nos. 25-1