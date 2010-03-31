100 Greatest Summer Songs: Nos. 100-76
When the warm weather hits, here are the new and classic tunes that bring the heat, like ''Summertime,'' ''Hot in Herre,'' and ''Livin' La Vida Loca''
100. ''STAY (I MISSED YOU)'' (1994)
Stay (I Missed You), Lisa Loeb | Lisa Loeb Every summer needs its lovelorn ballad along with its roof raisers, and Loeb's winsome plea fit the bill.
99. ''TENNESSEE'' (1992)
Arrested Development | Arrested Development Yes, technically, it's a hip-hop meditation on the troubling history of the South. But only out of the classroom could a history lesson
98. ''WE'RE AN AMERICAN BAND'' (1973)
Grand Funk Railroad | Grand Funk Railroad A paean to that greatest of summer road trips: the pavement-grabbin', money-grubbin', groupie-gropin' rock tour. Thirty-eight years later, a few fathers still
Credit: Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis
97. ''RADAR LOVE'' (1974)
Golden Earring | Golden Earring Before cellulars — before the peak of the CB craze, even — these Dutch boys had road telepathy to keep in contact with
96. ''THE LOVE YOU SAVE'' (1970)
Jackson 5 | The Jackson 5 There's no better soundtrack for that sleep-away camp fling than one of the J5's peppy puppy-love anthems.
Credit: Neal Preston/Corbis
95. ''DANCING IN THE DARK'' (1984)
Bruce Springsteen | Bruce Springsteen One of the Boss' greatest escape songs — an on-the-prowl choogler that, even better, never mentions cars.
94. ''FUNKYTOWN'' (1980)
Lipps, Inc. | Lipps Inc. This one-hit wonder belonged to the tail end of the disco era but also presaged the techno-pop epoch about to come...totally synthetic, totally
93. ''YAKETY YAK'' (1958)
The Coasters | The Coasters Parents. Even in summer, there are always parents to contend with. And, not to talk back or anything, but shouldn't you folks be
Credit: Getty Images
92. ''SUMMERTIME, SUMMERTIME'' (1958)
The Jamies | The Jamies Harvey Keitel spent most of the 1978 film Fingers being obsessed with the Jamies' hyperchirpy seasonal glee. His fixation on their falsettos was
91. ''GANGSTER'S PARADISE'' (1995)
Coolio | ''They say I gotta learn, but nobody's here to teach me.'' If Michelle Pfeiffer can't understand, how can she reach them? Duh, via poetry.
90. ''KISS FROM A ROSE'' (1995)
Seal Imagine Al Green in Camelot: Hitching a medieval melody to an R&B soul, Seal delivered a stunner as haunted and timeless as ''Sea of
Credit: Gary Malerba/CORBIS
89. ''MACHO MAN'' (1978)
The Village People | The Village People A gay manifesto for those who ''got it''; a wedding-band staple for everyone else.
Credit: Everett Collection
88. ''MY CHERIE AMOUR'' (1969)
Stevie Wonder | Stevie Wonder No-longer-little Stevie inspired a nation of kids to, uh, speak French. The prom never sounded so Continental.
Credit: Everett Collection
87. ''WATERLOO'' (1974)
Abba | ABBA Couldn't resist if we wanted to. Surrender never sounded so sweet as in ABBA's first and most jubilantly Spectoresque assault on our guilty pleasure
Credit: Olle Lindeborg/Getty Images
86. ''SUMMERTIME'' (1991)
Jazzy Jeff, Will Smith | D.J. Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince Barbecues, girls, cars. Must be summer in Philly again.
Credit: Michael Benabib/Retna
85. ''THE END OF THE INNOCENCE'' (1989)
Don Henley | Don Henley It's two, two, two innocence-lost songs in one, with Henley alternately decrying heightened, post-Iran-contra cynicism and helpfully offering to deflower some sweet thing
84. ''SAN FRANCISCO (BE SURE TO WEAR FLOWERS IN YOUR HAIR)'' (1967)
Scott McKenzie | Scott McKenzie Who cares how many ''gentle people'' in Haight-Ashbury really did. This cheesy siren song still makes a man pack his bags and head
Credit: LFI
83. ''MY LOVE'' (2006)
Justin Timberlake | Justin Timberlake Timbaland and Timberlake's greatest achievement together may have originally been released in the fall, but those breezy synths and sweet-talking lyrics (''I can
Credit: Terry Richardson
82. ''UNDER THE BRIDGE'' (1992)
Red Hot Chili Peppers | Red Hot Chili Peppers For those pensive, solitary walks on the beach, when no one understands and it doesn't matter anyway.
81. ''HOT IN HERRE'' (2002)
81. ''HOT IN HERRE'' (2002)

Nelly
Nelly
During one of those fin de siècle summers when the Neptunes seem to rule the earth, a man with a Band-Aid on his cheek noted the temperature and encouraged us to feel like bustin' loose. Ever notice how those keyboards sound like they're actually melting? Millions of clothes-taking-offs later, just a snippet of Nelly's biggest still raises the Fahrenheit about 20 degrees.
80. ''WILD THING'' (1966)
The Troggs | The Troggs Get tan, get drunk, get stupid.
Credit: Getty Images
79. ''HOT BLOODED'' (1978)
Foreigner | Foreigner Molten riffs and lecherous lyrics make this a car-stereo classic — if not the most politically correct one.
Credit: Larry Hulst/Retna
78. ''TAKIN' CARE OF BUSINESS'' (1974)
Bachman Turner Overdrive | Bachman-Turner Overdrive In which a bunch of overfed Canadians made fun of working stiffs, boasted about living like privileged rock stars, and made us love
Credit: Getty Images
77. ''LIVIN LA VIDA LOCA'' (1999)
Ricky Martin | Ricky Martin Those lips! Those hips! That Spanglish! His bonbon doesn't shake much anymore (at least not publicly), but back in the summer of '99,
76. ''DON'T YOU WANT ME'' (1982)
The Human League | Human League The British synth-pop invasion begins, but you don't need an accent to shout along with the title refrain. Written by David Browne, Jeff
