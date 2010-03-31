100 Greatest Summer Songs: Nos. 100-76

When the warm weather hits, here are the new and classic tunes that bring the heat, like ''Summertime,'' ''Hot in Herre,'' and ''Livin' La Vida Loca''

By EW Staff March 31, 2010 at 07:00 PM EDT

1 of 25

100. ''STAY (I MISSED YOU)'' (1994)

Lisa Loeb

Every summer needs its lovelorn ballad along with its roof raisers, and Loeb's winsome plea fit the bill.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 25

99. ''TENNESSEE'' (1992)

Arrested Development

Yes, technically, it's a hip-hop meditation on the troubling history of the South. But only out of the classroom could a history lesson sound so smooth and intoxicating.

3 of 25

98. ''WE'RE AN AMERICAN BAND'' (1973)

Credit: Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis

Grand Funk Railroad

A paean to that greatest of summer road trips: the pavement-grabbin', money-grubbin', groupie-gropin' rock tour. Thirty-eight years later, a few fathers still have their daughters locked up.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 25

97. ''RADAR LOVE'' (1974)

Golden Earring

Before cellulars — before the peak of the CB craze, even — these Dutch boys had road telepathy to keep in contact with their honeys. Which was almost as cool as a fuzzbuster.

Advertisement

5 of 25

96. ''THE LOVE YOU SAVE'' (1970)

Credit: Neal Preston/Corbis

The Jackson 5

There's no better soundtrack for that sleep-away camp fling than one of the J5's peppy puppy-love anthems.

6 of 25

95. ''DANCING IN THE DARK'' (1984)

Bruce Springsteen

One of the Boss' greatest escape songs — an on-the-prowl choogler that, even better, never mentions cars.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 25

94. ''FUNKYTOWN'' (1980)

Lipps Inc.

This one-hit wonder belonged to the tail end of the disco era but also presaged the techno-pop epoch about to come...totally synthetic, totally cool.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 25

93. ''YAKETY YAK'' (1958)

Credit: Getty Images

The Coasters

Parents. Even in summer, there are always parents to contend with. And, not to talk back or anything, but shouldn't you folks be out in the Hamptons or something?

Advertisement

9 of 25

92. ''SUMMERTIME, SUMMERTIME'' (1958)

The Jamies

Harvey Keitel spent most of the 1978 film Fingers being obsessed with the Jamies' hyperchirpy seasonal glee. His fixation on their falsettos was contagious.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 25

91. ''GANGSTER'S PARADISE'' (1995)

Coolio

Slinky Stevie Wonder samples and somber lessons about the price of a life of crime. If that doesn't scream ''summer jam'' to you, then clearly you've never been a member of a violent gang or seen Dangerous Minds...fool.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 25

90. ''KISS FROM A ROSE'' (1995)

Credit: Gary Malerba/CORBIS

Seal

Imagine Al Green in Camelot: Hitching a medieval melody to an R&B soul, Seal delivered a stunner as haunted and timeless as ''Sea of Love.''

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 25

89. ''MACHO MAN'' (1978)

Credit: Everett Collection

The Village People

A gay manifesto for those who ''got it''; a wedding-band staple for everyone else.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 25

88. ''MY CHERIE AMOUR'' (1969)

Credit: Everett Collection

Stevie Wonder

No-longer-little Stevie inspired a nation of kids to, uh, speak French. The prom never sounded so Continental.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 25

87. ''WATERLOO'' (1974)

Credit: Olle Lindeborg/Getty Images

ABBA

Couldn't resist if we wanted to. Surrender never sounded so sweet as in ABBA's first and most jubilantly Spectoresque assault on our guilty pleasure centers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 25

86. ''SUMMERTIME'' (1991)

Credit: Michael Benabib/Retna

D.J. Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince

Barbecues, girls, cars. Must be summer in Philly again.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 25

85. ''THE END OF THE INNOCENCE'' (1989)

Don Henley

It's two, two, two innocence-lost songs in one, with Henley alternately decrying heightened, post-Iran-contra cynicism and helpfully offering to deflower some sweet thing in a field.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 25

84. ''SAN FRANCISCO (BE SURE TO WEAR FLOWERS IN YOUR HAIR)'' (1967)

Credit: LFI

Scott McKenzie

Who cares how many ''gentle people'' in Haight-Ashbury really did. This cheesy siren song still makes a man pack his bags and head for the Bay.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 25

83. ''MY LOVE'' (2006)

Credit: Terry Richardson

Justin Timberlake

Timbaland and Timberlake's greatest achievement together may have originally been released in the fall, but those breezy synths and sweet-talking lyrics (''I can see us holding hands/Walking on the beach, our toes in the sand'') are perfect for a hot summer day.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 25

82. ''UNDER THE BRIDGE'' (1992)

Red Hot Chili Peppers

For those pensive, solitary walks on the beach, when no one understands and it doesn't matter anyway.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 25

81. ''HOT IN HERRE'' (2002)

Nelly

During one of those fin de siècle summers when the Neptunes seem to rule the earth, a man with a Band-Aid on his cheek noted the temperature and encouraged us to feel like bustin' loose. Ever notice how those keyboards sound like they're actually melting? Millions of clothes-taking-offs later, just a snippet of Nelly's biggest still raises the Fahrenheit about 20 degrees.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 25

80. ''WILD THING'' (1966)

Credit: Getty Images

The Troggs

Get tan, get drunk, get stupid.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 25

79. ''HOT BLOODED'' (1978)

Credit: Larry Hulst/Retna

Foreigner

Molten riffs and lecherous lyrics make this a car-stereo classic — if not the most politically correct one.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 25

78. ''TAKIN' CARE OF BUSINESS'' (1974)

Credit: Getty Images

Bachman-Turner Overdrive

In which a bunch of overfed Canadians made fun of working stiffs, boasted about living like privileged rock stars, and made us love it.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 25

77. ''LIVIN LA VIDA LOCA'' (1999)

Ricky Martin

Those lips! Those hips! That Spanglish! His bonbon doesn't shake much anymore (at least not publicly), but back in the summer of '99, Martin was on top of el mundo with his unavoidable ode to red lips, dancing in the rain, and engaging in various activities both upside and inside out.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 25

76. ''DON'T YOU WANT ME'' (1982)

Human League

The British synth-pop invasion begins, but you don't need an accent to shout along with the title refrain.

Written by David Browne, Jeff Gordinier, Leah Greenblatt, Sean Howe, Tom Sinclair, Ethan Smith, Simon Vozick-Levinson, Amy Wilkinson, and Chris Willman

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By EW Staff