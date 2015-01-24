10 Younger Men With Older Women in Movies Before 'The Boy Next Door'
10. Naomi Watts and Robin Wright, Adore (2013)
9. Cate Blanchett, Notes on a Scandal (2006)
Cate Blanchett's free-spirited art teacher Sheba Hart sleeps with a 15-year-old student, but it's her friendship with a nosy co-worker that leads to her ending up arrested for the affair. The lesson: Keep your underage trysts a secret from Judi Dench.
8. Jacqueline Bisset, Class (1983)
7. Susan Sarandon, Bull Durham (1988)
Two minor-league baseball players (Kevin Costner and Tim Robbins) find themselves under the spell of a sexually vivacious fan (Sarandon) who knows her way around the bases.
6. Gloria Swanson, Sunset Boulevard (1950)
In Billy Wilder's classic Hollywood noir, faded silent-film star Norma Desmond (Swanson) falls in love with a newbie screenwriter but ultimately kills him when he serves her a reality check. This cougar comes with a side of crackers.
5. Jennifer Coolidge, American Pie (1999)
The term ''MILF'' was barely an idea until Jennifer Coolidge stole the show (and Eddie Kaye Thomas' virginity) in this teen raunchfest as Stifler's buxom mom, quickly becoming every teenage boy's dream. (We'll leave it to your imagination what kind.)
4. Angela Bassett, How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)
If you're a successful but single businesswoman like Stella (Bassett), getting your mojo back isn't hard when you go on a first-class vacation to Jamaica and attract a short-shorts-wearing Taye Diggs.
3. Nicole Kidman, To Die For (1995)
Kidman is a sexy comedic marvel as a local weather girl so obsessed with becoming a famous news anchor that she seduces a trio of teens, including one played by Joaquin Phoenix, and persuades them to murder her adoring husband (Matt Dillon).
2. Ruth Gordon, Harold and Maude (1971)
Somehow this dark comedy manages to make a May-December romance between a 79-year-old eccentric (Gordon) and a death-obsessed man many decades her junior (Bud Cort) more charmingly offbeat than creepy.
1. Anne Bancroft, The Graduate (1967)
Anne Bancroft's Oscar-nominated Mrs. Robinson easily holds the title of cinema's ultimate hot mom, thanks to Bancroft's combination of pathos, blazing sexual magnetism, and sphinxlike expressions in The Graduate. Yes, Benjamin, she was trying to seduce you.