10 Xmas '09 TV Movies: We Rate 'Em

SANTA BABY 2: CHRISTMAS MAYBE (ABC Family)

Yes, they actually made a sequel to Santa Baby. Burned out from all those years of delivering bundles of joy to the world, St. Nick (Paul Sorvino) wants his Big Apple businesswoman daughter, Mary Class (Jenny McCarthy), to assume the reins of the reindeer. But watch out, Mary: A naughty elf has her eyes on your prize — including your beau (Dean McDermott, aka Mr. Tori Spelling). Premieres Dec. 13.

OUT OF FIVE HOLIDAY CHEESE BALLS: 4