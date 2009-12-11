10 Xmas '09 TV Movies: We Rate 'Em
'Tis the season to be cheesy! We're measuring the networks' newest crop of holiday flicks on a scale of 1 (sincere) to 5 (silly). So bring on the hotties...and the puppies!
1
SANTA BABY 2: CHRISTMAS MAYBE (ABC Family)
Yes, they actually made a sequel to Santa Baby. Burned out from all those years of delivering bundles of joy to the world, St. Nick (Paul Sorvino) wants his Big Apple businesswoman daughter, Mary Class (Jenny McCarthy), to assume the reins of the reindeer. But watch out, Mary: A naughty elf has her eyes on your prize — including your beau (Dean McDermott, aka Mr. Tori Spelling). Premieres Dec. 13.
OUT OF FIVE HOLIDAY CHEESE BALLS: 4
2
THE NATIONAL TREE (Hallmark)
Father (Andrew McCarthy) and video-blogging son (Evan Williams) embark on a drama*-filled cross-country trek to deliver their beloved spruce to Washington, D.C., where it will be anointed as... The National Tree. (*Drama includes, but is not limited to, a forest fire, a stowaway girlfriend, and a greedy exec.) The movie premiered last month, but re-airs Dec. 14.
OUT OF FIVE HOLIDAY CHEESE BALLS: 2
3
A DOG NAMED CHRISTMAS (CBS)
A developmentally challenged, animal-loving kid in Kansas (Noel Fisher) tries to get members of his rural community to adopt a pooch for Christmas, but his biggest challenge is to persuade his loving-but-bah-humbug-afflicted dad (Bruce Greenwood) to let a yellow lab join their family. (Warning: This otherwise sweet film, which premiered Nov. 29, contains a dog-versus-cougar showdown.)
OUT OF FIVE HOLIDAY CHEESE BALLS: 2
4
THE CHRISTMAS HOPE (LMN)
After losing their son in an accident and losing touch with each other, a social worker (Madeleine Stowe) and her pilot husband (James Remar) take in a little orphan girl who has nowhere to spend Christmas. What happens next? Healing — and some heartfelt emoting from Ian Ziering as an ER doc. Premieres Dec. 13.
OUT OF FIVE HOLIDAY CHEESE BALLS: 2
5
THE DOG WHO SAVED CHRISTMAS (ABC Family)
Not to be confused with The Dog Who Saved Christmas! In this TV movie, which premiered Dec. 5, a retired K-9 lab, voiced by Mario Lopez, hopes to find a new leash on life as a family watchdog. But first, he'd better learn to bark again. And fast: Two inept robbers (one of whom is played by Dean Cain) are breaking into the home right now!
OUT OF FIVE HOLIDAY CHEESE BALLS: 5! Delicious.
6
DEBBIE MACOMBER'S MRS. MIRACLE (Hallmark)
A widowed father of two six-year-old hellions (James van Der Beek) loses nanny after nanny... until Mrs. Merkle (Doris Roberts) mysteriously arrives on the scene to restore order. And not only can she play a sly game of matchmaker, she can kick your butt in a snowball fight. The movie premiered last weekend, but re-airs Dec. 11.
OUT OF FIVE HOLIDAY CHEESE BALLS: 3
7
A GOLDEN CHRISTMAS (ION Television)
Ready for more ruff? Decades ago, a golden retriever helped a young girl and boy become special friends. Then they lost touch. (The girl and boy, that is.) Today, that girl — a widowed thirtysomething woman (Andrea Roth) — wants to move home and buy her parents' house, only to find out that a thirtysomething man (Nicholas Brendon) has just purchased it. Funny, this guy has a golden retriever. Hmmm... Premieres Dec. 13.
OUT OF FIVE HOLIDAY CHEESE BALLS: 3
8
THE THREE GIFTS (Hallmark)
Problem: An orphanage needs to close for renovations over the holidays. Solution: Send a trio of mischievous boys to the home of Jack (Dean Cain — wait, isn't he a robber?) and Cherie (Jean Louisa Kelly), who own a toy company. Question: Will Jack and Cherie make the boys' living arrangements permanent? Premieres Dec. 19
OUT OF FIVE HOLIDAY CHEESE BALLS: 3
9
CHRISTMAS IN CANAAN (Hallmark)
Set in Texas during the Civil Rights Movement, this earnest movie unspools the story of an unlikely friendship between two boys of opposite races, DJ and Rodney. DJ's widowed dad Daniel (Billy Ray Cyrus) formulates a radical idea to bring the kids together, and a wounded yellow lab (another dog?!) seals the deal. Premieres Dec. 12.
OUT OF FIVE HOLIDAY CHEESE BALLS: 1
10
12 MEN OF CHRISTMAS (Lifetime)
What would you do if your fiancé and your boss got a little too merry with each other at your office holiday party? If you were a sassy publicist played by Kristin Chenoweth, you would move to a small Montana town and cause a ruckus by recruiting search-and-rescue team members to pose for a fundraising calendar. Say cheese! (And bring on Josh Hopkins' chiseled chest.) Premiered Dec. 5, but re-airs on Christmas Eve.
OUT OF FIVE HOLIDAY CHEESE BALLS: 4