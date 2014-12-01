10 Worst Movie Posters of 2014
Ill-conceived images for ''Paddington,'' ''Blended,'' ''Exodus: Gods & Kings,'' and more
10. Left Behind
Chintzy sub-?90s gunmetal font + a very confused-looking star = Horror in the worst way.
9. Million Dollar Arm
Jon Hamm is so handsome. The magic-hour lighting is so evocative. The Taj Mahal is so historic. So why doesn?t this poster work? Maybe it feels a bit too close to self-parody. Maybe it?s the tagline. Maybe it?s the fact that Hamm is holding a smartphone in the most inauthentic way that anyone has ever held a smartphone. What?s he looking at, anyway?
8. Begin Again
Chicken Soup for the Hipster?s Soul.
7. Paddington
AHHHHHH! WTF WTF WTF WTF? MR. BEAR DON?T EAT ME! DON?T EAT ME! [SCREECH!] And this is supposed to appeal to kids? What kids? The kid from The Omen? I bet he?d be freaked out by this. And he?s the son of the Devil!
6. Kevin Costner as Kevin Costner in Too Many Costners
In which Kevin Costner plays a dude with a loose tie, holding something in his right hand.
5. Dracula Untold
One of those posters that seems to say: ??You know those recent movies you liked? Well, this movie is trying really hard to be the worst possible version of those movies!?? Or, put more simply: ??If you like Batman, then you?ll love this movie about a man and bats and stuff!??
4. Wish I Was Here
I don?t.
3. Blended
A low point in the history of the ostrich species. Just another day for Sandler, really.
2. Exodus: Gods and Kings
Looks like the posters for Troy, except with a random pyramid jutting out of the back. The random mixture of color tones—blueish-red on top of gold, with for-no-reason monochrome skin tone—make the whole enterprise feel dangerously slapdash. Pharoah?s eyebrows, period.
1. Mortdecai
Nope. Nope. Nope. Nope.