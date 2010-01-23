10 'Will They/Won't They?' TV Couples
Booth and Bones. House and Cuddy. Chuck and Sarah. TV pairs who have us hooked as they dance around their attraction -- c'mon, will they ever Just Do It?!
1
Brennan & Booth
(Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz)
Bones
Sorry, but hallucination sex DOES NOT COUNT. After five seasons of blazing hot will-they-or-won't-they tension, fans finally got to see Booth and Bones together in last season's finale. Alas, it turned out to be one big mind-trip caused by Booth's brain tumor. Now he realizes he loves her, but he's holding back because?um?no reason, really.
2
House & Cuddy
(Hugh Laurie and Lisa Edelstein)
House
Again with imaginary sex? Seriously, did the writers on these two Fox dramas compare notes? In the season 5 finale — after months of hype about a ''Huddy'' hookup — House learns that what he thought was a sexy romp with his longtime nemesis/bestie was actually just a drug-fueled hallucination.
3
Chuck & Sarah
(Zachary Levi and Yvonne Strahovski)
Chuck
America's favorite super-geek turned super-spy spent two-plus seasons mooning after Sarah, his hottie handler from the C.I.A. Now she realizes she has feelings for him, too. But they still won't get together — or even talk about their barely concealed affection for one another? Why? As sexy Sarah (take that, Palin!) said in the two-part season premiere, ''You're a spy now, Chuck; you have to keep your emotions to yourself.'' Is this some new ''Don't ask, don't tell'' policy?
4
Ted & ''The Mother''
Josh Radnor and ??
How I Met Your Mother
As a framing device, having Ted describe to his children how he, well, met their mother, is cute and effective. But now, after 5 seasons, this is turning into the longest bedtime story of all time. It seemed like we were finally making some progress when Rachel Bilson showed up as a guest star, but nope, turns out she's merely the roommate of his future wife. This is one mystery that's ready to be resolved.
5
Olivia & Peter
(Anna Torv and Joshua Jackson)
Fringe
Nothing is as it seems in this cult series, which explores alternate realities and multiple dimensions. But how about a good old-fashioned love story between the charismatic leads — although only if it's done very carefully.
6
Sookie & Eric
(Anna Paquin and Alexander Skarsgard)
True Blood
This may be sacrilege to all those on Team Bill, but Sookie and Eric simply have too much sexual tension for this to drag on much longer. (Although this whole werewolf thing has us intrigued, too.)
7
Tony DiNozzo & Ziva David
(Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo)
NCIS
They've been sparring — literally and figuratively — since 2005, and the chemistry is undeniable. But we've never seen more than a smooch. That's fine by Weatherly, who told EW.com last year that a romantic relationship between the two would be like ''Kryptonite.''
8
Beckett & Castle
(Stana Katic and Nathan Fillion)
Castle
They're both single and sexy — and spend way too many hours at the police station. Why not get together? Other than fear of the Moonlighting curse, of course.
9
Daniel & Betty
(Eric Mabius and America Ferrara)
Ugly Betty
''Detty'' fans have been screaming for a Daniel/Betty hookup since the show launched in 2006, and producers have been toying with the idea — especially lately. But it's enraging those who think the characters should remain ''just friends.'' As one EW.com commenter said: ''This idea is about as appealing as a brother and sister making out.'' —Tanner Stransky
10
Simon Cowell & Ryan Seacrest
American Idol
We're kidding. Sorta. But after enduring seven years of their cringe-worthy gay themed banter, here's hoping they share at least a goodbye peck when Simon wraps his final show this spring.