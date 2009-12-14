10 Under-the-Radar TV Gems
Great shows sometimes struggle in the ratings; with so many series in reruns right now, it's the perfect time to discover some series we bet you'll love if you just give 'em a chance!
FRINGE
In many ways, Fringe is a lot like Lost. It's twisty and sci-fi crazy and your jaw drops at every turn. But there's at least one important difference: You can actually follow what's happening without being a total Fringeophile. Bonus points for casting Leonard Nimoy.
Returns Thursday, Jan. 7, at 9 p.m. on Fox
PARKS & RECREATION
Amy Poehler's fledgling sitcom needed its first season to work out the kinks. It returned in September for season 2 and has consistently been one of the best comedies on television, mostly thanks to Poehler's sweet-but-oh-so-clueless protagonist, Leslie Knope.
Returns Thursday, Jan. 14, at 9:30 p.m. on NBC
UGLY BETTY
After a creative slump in seasons 2 and 3, Ugly Betty came roaring back in its fourth season, which has featured some of the series' wackiest — and most riveting — storylines: Betty got promoted and got a makeover, Justin got crowned Homecoming Queen (his ''acceptance'' speech was heartbreaking!), and Daniel got wrapped up in a cult. But if the ratings don't pick up soon, Betty could be in big trouble.
Returns Wednesday, Jan. 6, at 10 p.m.
BETTER OFF TED
If you're already watching Scrubs — and even if you're not — you should tune into its companion comedy Better Off Ted, which focuses on a group of coworkers at Veridian Dynamics. Both are quirky, absurdist sitcoms, and it's just plain fun to get lost in their back-to-back charms for an hour each week.
Currently airing Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. on ABC
90210
The CW's 90210 premiered in September 2008 to decent ratings and then quickly dropped off as viewers realized it, uh, was pretty terrible. And, truly, it was. But then something happened in the second half of season 1: 90210 went off the rails and became the go-to show for bats--- teen drama. Everything from Silver's dramatic, wine-bottle-busting meltdown at the end of last season to the gloriousness of Naomi's bitchery this year makes this frothy teen reboot an absolute must-watch.
Returns Tuesday, March 9, at 8 p.m. on The CW
HOARDERS
How can one person have saved so many Snack Pack containers or kitty litter? Why can't they throw away those old newspapers? Those are the questions at the heart of A&E's addictive docu-series Hoarders. The best part about watching: You leave the show feeling like those piles of magazines in the corner of your living room are, well, nothing much to sweat.
Currently airing Mondays at 10 p.m. on A&E
GREEK
ABC Family's Greek focuses on the fraternity and sorority system at a fictional university in Ohio, but at its heart it's about much more than keggers and crush parties. One of the wittiest dramas on television, it explores the relationships — both platonic and romantic — within a group of rather amusing college kids.
Returns Monday, Jan. 25, at 10 p.m. on ABC Family
COMMUNITY
In Community, The Soup funnyman Joel McHale stars as a lawyer who's forced to go back to school. Specifically: to community college, which surrounds him with a slew of wingnuts and losers... and Chevy Chase. Which basically ensures laughs in every episode.
Returns in early 2010, Thursdays at 8 p.m. on NBC
MELROSE PLACE
You don't watch Melrose Place to raise your IQ. The show is total trash, but Heather Locklear is back (and Ashlee Simpson is on her way out, thank goodness!), and that's reason enough to tune in.
Returns Tuesday, March 9, at 9 p.m. on The CW
THE MIDDLE
Hooray for Patricia Heaton! She finally landed a sitcom that works for her sensibilities — harried and doting motherliness — and doesn't irk the hell out of us. The Middle is totally middling and mass targeted in that, uh, middle-of-the-road sitcom way, but it's surely got a lot more heart and substance than, say, Two and a Half Men.
Returns Wednesday, Jan. 6, at 8:30 p.m. on ABC
