10 TV Dads We'd Like to Friend
For Father's Day, we salute characters who are strong parents (and, generally, easy on the eyes)
Zeek Braverman, 'Parenthood'
Why we want to be his friend: Everyone needs a friend they can go to with all their problems, and Zeek would be that friend. The Vietnam vet has years of experience under his belt, meaning that if you're going through something, chances are he's been through it, too—and meaning that he has plenty of wisdom to dole out. —Ariana Bacle
Rick Castle, Castle
Why we want to be his friend: He's a smart, best-selling author who also happens to be ruggedly handsome. But more important, this single dad has the most wonderful way with his preternaturally self-possessed daughter, Alexis.
Phil Dunphy, Modern Family
Why we want to be his friend: Phil's wacky sense of humor and seemingly daily embarrassing moments might be a deterrent. But he's the kind of dad who goes all out to be there for his kids, he's a good provider, and he still manages to keep his (neurotic) little lady happy, if you know what I mean.
Eric Taylor, Friday Night Lights
Why we want to be his friend: His worklife has him surrounded by the guys but at home it's all about the ladies — his wife and two daughters, Julie and Gracie, that is. And he's constantly put his family's needs ahead of his own desires, giving up a dream job to not be separated from them. Even though it doesn't keep his eldest from making some bad decisions, he puts in the work and shoots for honest and open lines of communication.
Rogelio de la Vega, Jane the Virgin
Why we want to be his friend: Sure, Rogelio isn't the best listener, but he is endlessly amusing. Not only would he make you—probably unintentionally—laugh with his constant, comical narcissism, but he'd also be able to get you into cool events thanks to his telenovela superstar status. —Ariana Bacle
Seeley Booth, Bones
Why we want to be his friend: Truth, justice, and the American way — all things that this FBI special agent stands for. He's got one young child and another on the way, and we've seen the responsibility of being a good man and a shining example for his older son, Parker, weigh heavily on this sexy lawman in the past.
Sandy Cohen, The O.C.
Why we want to be his friend: The real question is: Why wouldn't you want to be Sandy Cohen's friend? For starters, he's going to supply you with all the bagels you could ever want. Plus, if you ever find yourself in legal trouble, he'll be there to bail you out. And then there's just the fact that he's a great guy with a love of sarcasm and a heart of gold. Bottom line: You can't go wrong with having Sandy Cohen in your life. —Samantha Highfill
Burt Hummel, Glee
Why we want to be his friend: Burt is a man's man. He enjoys watching sports, fixing cars, and openly displaying his love and affection for his son, Kurt. No wonder Carole snapped him up.
Floyd Henderson, Smart Guy
Why we want to be his friend: The single dad of three knew how to handle any situation. Whether T.J.'s intelligence landed him in a tough spot, one of Marcus' schemes went awry, or Yvette had boy problems, Floyd always knew how to smooth things over. Raising three high schoolers—one of whom was only 10 years old—didn't stop Floyd from jumping back into the dating scene, meaning he could totally be our wingman. He also tolerated Marcus' best friend Mo constantly hanging around the house and eating all the Hendersons' food, so you know he'd be cool with your pals, too. —Dana Rose Falcone
Don Draper, Mad Men
Why we want to be his friend: Okay, we'd want to be his friend for many obvious reasons but on the dad front, it'd be so we could help him become a better parent to those poor kids stuck with Betty. Or at least we'd let him know to get ready for the mountain of therapy bills to come.