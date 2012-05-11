10 Things We Love This Weekend
From new movies (''Dark Shadows'') to (relatively) old ones (''The Artist''), fun reads (thanks, Colbert!) to can't-miss TV: Cool ways to entertain yourself before Monday rolls around again
Dark Shadows opens
Tim Burton's reimagination of the old TV vampire soap stars Johnny Depp, and well, isn't that enough? As EW's Owen Gleiberman says in his review, "Depp's performance is more than just funny — it's ghoulishly endearing."
The Artist returns to theaters
Just when you thought Uggie's 15 minutes were up, The Weinstein Company re-releases this year's Best Picture winner nationwide for Mother's Day weekend. Because we all know what most mothers want is 1 hour and 40 minutes of silence. (And Jean Dujardin.)
Saved by the Bell: The College Years mini reunion!
Dustin Diamond (Screech Powell) and Bob Golic (Michael Rogers), whose dressing rooms were adjacent to one another on the set of Saved by the Bell: The College Years, will reunite on Friday, May 11 at 3 p.m. ET for Golic's Akron, Ohio?based radio show on WNIR 100.1 FM. Their four-hour conversation will also stream on www.wnir.com. If you're a local, check out Diamond doing standup Friday and Saturday night at the Funny Stop Comedy Club.
Weekend reading: Colbert's kidding? Sookie's back!
If you mourned the passing of Where the Wild Things Are author Maurice Sendak, you might enjoy flipping through I Am a Pole (And So Can You!), the 32-page "children's book" Stephen Colbert pitched Sendak during their interview. For more adult fare, perhaps now's the time to finally start reading Charlaine Harris' Sookie Stackhouse series, upon which HBO's True Blood is based. Deadlocked, the 12th book, recently hit shelves. Plow through the book series before the show returns June 10.
Steve Jobs' patents on display at the Smithsonian
"The Patents and Trademarks of Steve Jobs: Art and Technology That Changed the World," opens at the Smithsonian's S. Dillon Ripley Center on Saturday, May 11, and continues through July 8. The traveling exhibit includes 30 4-by-8-foot panels made to resemble iPhones and showcasing 312 of the 317 patents and trademarks he acquired in his lifetime. For more information, click here.
A night of movie music
On Saturday at 8 p.m., California's Fremont Symphony Orchestra celebrates a century of great movie music performing pieces from Gone With the Wind, Casablanca, Dr. Zhivago, Exodus, Snow White, The Wizard of Oz, The Lion King, E.T. , and Superman, as well as the full score for the Buster Keaton silent film One Week, which will be screened. For more information, click here.
Get your sports on
Nothing is as exciting — or as nerve-wracking — as a Game 7 with the season on the line. On Saturday night, the New York Rangers and goalie Henrik Lundqvist face the Washington Capitals for the right to advance to the Eastern Conference finals. Meanwhile, in the NBA playoffs, slam-dunking Blake Griffin and the Los Angeles Clippers will try to put away the pesky Memphis Grizzlies this weekend.
SNL alums bring funny back
Will Ferrell returns to host Saturday Night Live for the third time (11:30 p.m., NBC), and if a 2011 EW.com reader poll naming "Celebrity Jeopardy!" the all-time funniest recurring sketch is any indication, you're hoping to see him as Alex Trebek. On Sunday at 10 p.m., Comedy Central premieres the one-hour standup special Tracy Morgan: Black and Blue. You'll want to be able to quote both on Monday.
ABC Family's Mother's Day chick flick marathon
Nothing says "I love you" like a bellini brunch in front of the TV. The marathon starts Sunday with back-to-back airings of Freaky Friday at 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., then hits you with: Dirty Dancing (11:30 a.m.), Leap Year (2 p.m.), The Notebook (4 p.m.), The Time Traveler's Wife (7 p.m.), and A Walk to Remember (9:30 p.m.).
Sunday TV finales
You know Desperate Housewives (9 p.m., ABC), a show that released its own death montage in anticipation of its series finale, will not go gentle into that good night after eight seasons. Once Upon a Time (8 p.m., ABC) wraps its first year with a finale the exec producers consider a true game changer. Survivor: One World crowns a winner (8 p.m., CBS).