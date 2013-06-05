10 Summer Music Musts
From NKOTB's Package tour to Mrs. Carter to Mr. Carter -- tunes coming to your town, festivals for a road trip
The Package Tour
After the success of 2011's NKOTBSB supertour, New Kids on the Block offer up another boy band-stravaganza, tapping 98 Degrees and Boyz II Men to risk life, limb, and eardrum amid squealing hordes of '90s nostalgics. Good things come in hip-thrusting Packages, as they say. (Through Aug. 4) —Lanford Beard
Fun. Times Ahead!
The Brooklyn faves — along with twindie rockers Tegan and Sara — make pit summer-tour stops in Kansas City, Denver, Lake Tahoe, and Seattle, to name a few. (Through Oct. 13) —Ray Rahman
Bonnaroo
The three-day festival turns Manchester, Tenn., into a playpen for the likes of Paul McCartney, Mumford & Sons, A$AP Rocky, Beach House, Björk, Solange, and The xx. Bob Saget, ''Weird'' Al Yankovic, and DJ Jazzy Jeff will also be in attendance. Seriously. (June 13-16) —Ray Rahman
Hanson, Anthem
The fraternal trio's ninth studio album promises a new batch of songs to MMMBop your head along to. (June 18) —Henry Goldblatt
Beyoncé's Ms. Carter Tour
A diva is a female version of a hustler, and Queen Bey is hustling her way across these great States all season, starting with L.A.'s Staples Center. (June 28-Aug. 5) —Ray Rahman
EW's 4th of July Summer BBQ Playlist
Time to make your Fourth of July playlist! We'll get you started...
''Party in the U.S.A.'' by Miley Cyrus
''Firework'' by Katy Perry
''American Boy'' by Estelle
''American Saturday Night'' by Brad Paisley
''Summer Girls'' by LFO
Your turn!
—Adam Markovitz
Justin Timberlake & Jay-Z on tour
There's no official dress code, but you wouldn't be out of place wearing your snazziest suit and tie to Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z's joint tour, which kicks off in Toronto. (July 17-Aug. 16) —Ray Rahman
Justin & Selena Hit the Road
If you manage to stay Bieber-free all summer, you'll want to avoid Atlanta on Aug. 10, when Justin wraps up his Believe tour. A few days later, on Aug. 24, Selena Gomez kicks off her first-ever solo world tour. (Gomez tours through Nov. 27) —Ray Rahman
MTV VMAs Return to Brooklyn
MTV salutes the last vestige of its music-video past with a return to its NYC roots. The live broadcast takes over Brooklyn's Barclays Center for the first time. (Aug. 25) —Grady Smith
Made in America Festival
Jay-Z organized the lineup for the two-day Budweiser Made in America Festival in Philadelphia, featuring Kendrick Lamar, Phoenix, and, yes, Mrs. Carter. (Aug. 31-Sept. 1) —Ray Rahman