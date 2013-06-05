10 Summer Movie Musts
Fast & Furious 6 (out now)
Big dumb action movies are a dime a dozen each summer. But really good big dumb action movies are rare indeed. This borderline ridiculous, over-the-top demolition derby also happens to be a perfectly constructed low-IQ blast. Credit to director Justin Lin (it takes a certain kind of logistical genius to engineer a movie this giddily entertaining, especially six films into a franchise) but let's be clear: This is the aptly named Vin Diesel's vehicle all the way. He's the lunkhead heart of the film — especially during its bonkers cargo-plane climax. It's one of the biggest, dumbest, and most electrifying action sequences in ages. Check your brain at the door and fasten your seat belt. —Chris Nashawaty
Before Midnight (out now)
Director Richard Linklater is a master of mixed moods. Before Midnight is happy, sad, bitter, tragic, and redemptive, but it is never predictable. There are moments when it evokes the wistful bohemian rapture of the first two movies, especially when the couple are sitting around at lunch with the Europeans they've been staying with on vacation, trading quips and philosophies. I can't remember a sequence in another American film that so ebulliently harks back to the glory of '70s art-house cinema. Hawke and Delpy are both brilliant: They make every moment feel like it's really happening. This deeply bittersweet movie suggests that our long-term relationships sustain themselves over time by dying in order to be reborn. Before Midnight is enchanting entertainment that's also the most honest and moving film about love in years. —Owen Gleiberman
Much Ado About Nothing (June 7)
To adapt Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, director Joss Whedon (The Avengers) didn't travel far — in fact he barely got out of bed. His modern-day version of the classic romantic comedy was shot over 12 days in the Los Angeles home Whedon shares with wife, producer Kai Cole, and their two kids. Like any proud homeowner, Whedon wasn't about to let his house turn into a party pad — even though the movie calls for plenty of corks to be popped by its hard drinking characters. Jokes Whedon, ''[Their] wine was fake. But usually around 5 o'clock the director might have some around that was less fake.'' —Tim Stack
Man of Steel (June 14)
Superman may have the strength of countless men, but in Man of Steel he also has double the daddy issues. The upcoming superhero reboot starring Henry Cavill places the DC Comics icon in a tug of war between his Kryptonian biological father, Jor-El (Russell Crowe) and his adoptive Earthling dad Jonathan Kent (Kevin Costner). ''It's about Clark trying to decide whose son he is,'' says screenwriter David S. Goyer. ''And to a certain extent, because it's a comic book movie, the fate of the Earth is going to rest on that decision.'' Crowe's character sends his boy adrift with instructions to become the savior of his new homeworld, while Kent raises the super-powered Clark to hide his abilities, fearing the worst from his fellow humans. The parenting conflicts gave the filmmakers a personal stake in the superhero saga. Director Zack Snyder (300, Watchmen) is the father of two adopted kids himself, and some of Goyer's own family drama inspired the script. ''One day [my stepson] was mad at me and said, 'You're not my real dad! I don't have to listen to you!''' Goyer recalled. ''[Jonathan] Kent says a version of what I said to my stepson, which is: 'You're right. I'm not your real dad, but I love you and I chose you. And I didn't have to choose you. And that's a big deal.''' —Anthony Breznican
The Bling Ring (June 14)
In this true story of a pack of teenage girls in Los Angeles who broke into the homes of their celebrity idols to steal their clothes, shoes, jewelry, and knickknacks, the acting is so authentic that it takes a while to differentiate the girls. And that's part of the film's texture, too: its unsensational look at sensational (if trivial) crimes. A lesser filmmaker would have turned her subjects into warped rebels. What Sofia Coppola demonstrates is that they're not so much rebellious as scared, because the inner lives they're desperately trying to slather in stuff are so amazingly underdeveloped. In the end, of course, the members of the Bling Ring did get caught. Which finally made them, too, into ''celebrities.'' The movie is a comic ode to how cheap our 15 minutes of fame has become. —Owen Gleiberman
Monsters University (June 21)
Why is the fang-filled world of Disney/Pixar's Monsters University so charming? Probably because beneath the tentacles and fur, its residents are just like us. ''Their world is kind of inane and normal,'' explains Dan Scanlon, who wrote and directed this Monsters Inc. prequel about the college years of Mike (voiced by Billy Crystal) and Sully (John Goodman). ''So we wanted it to feel familiar, like everybody's dorm room.'' It's a timeless setting that also carries a whiff of history's raddest decade: ''All great college movies seemed to come out in the '80s,'' Scanlon says. So the film features ''a few popped collars, a couple of monster mullets'' — and several scenes of intramural mischief. —Hillary Busis
The Heat (June 28)
The summer's best happy hour might be at a movie theater: In the most delightfully unhinged scene from the buddy cop comedy The Heat (June 28), a rigid FBI agent (Sandra Bullock) and a crass beat cop (Melissa McCarthy) hit a snag in their drug case and dive deep into many rounds of Jaeger at the neighborhood bar. ''All it said in the script was they keep drinking shots,'' says director Paul Feig. But the shoot turned into one wicked long night of improvisation involving power ballads, broken glasses, a dance routine. ''They were going to have a choreographer come in and show us what to do,'' says McCarthy. ''But we said 'It can't be good. When you're that drunk and think huh, we should make up a dance, it's never good!' So we gave ourselves five seconds to come up with one eight count which was incredibly dumb and whatever we remembered that's what we did.'' What makes the scene such a beaut is that both women act as authentically ridiculous as you did on your greatest, sloppiest night out. ''Thank God much of it ended up on the cutting room floor,'' says Bullock. Well, then...cheers to the DVD extras! —Karen Valby
Pacific Rim (July 12)
When it comes to designing fantastical creatures, the imagination of Guillermo del Toro — the director of fanboy favorites like Pan's Labyrinth and Hellboy — knows no bounds. But in designing the giant monsters called Kaiju (Japanese for ''strange beast'') that threaten to destroy the Earth in his upcoming July 26 sci-fi-action epic Pacific Rim, del Toro stuck to a few guiding principles. ''In designing the sound of the Kaiju, we used a lot of real animal sounds. Like, we recorded angry badgers and pitched them down. Angry badgers are really awesome sounding. We also used part of my voice in some of the Kaijus, because I always voice at least one element in the monsters in my movies.'' —Josh Rottenberg
Fruitvale Station (July 26)
Friday Night Lights and Chronicle vet Michael B. Jordan drew raves from Sundance and Cannes crowds with his turn as Oscar Grant, the real life Oakland man who became a community icon when he was shot and killed by a transit cop in 2009. Fruitvale Station re-creates Grant's final 24 hours, leading up to the climactic death scene, which was filmed at the precise spot where Grant was shot. ''There's something so challenging about making a person's last moments count [on screen],'' says Jordan. ''What would be the last thoughts running through your head? That's kind of what I wanted to show.'' —Jeff Labrecque
Elysium (Aug. 9)
The dystopian thriller features two distinctive visions of a sci-fi future. In the film's 2154, the rich live on an orbiting space station called Elysium that is guarded by an icy Secretary of Defense (Jodie Foster), while the poor — including blue-collar worker Max (Matt Damon) — live in a polluted Earth. Director Neill Blomkamp drew inspiration from NASA: The station itself is based on the Stanford Torus design, theorized by the agency in the mid-'70s. ''It's basically a gigantic bicycle wheel that spins to give it a gravitational field,'' says production designer Philip Ivey (who also worked on District 9). ''The inner surface is lined with hundreds of mansions.'' The mansions run the architectural gamut from faux-Tuscan to ultra-modern. ''Even in the future, the rich people don't necessarily have taste,'' jokes Ivey. ''It's Bel Air in space.'' —Darren Franich