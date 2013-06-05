10 Summer Movie Musts

The summer's best happy hour might be at a movie theater: In the most delightfully unhinged scene from the buddy cop comedy The Heat (June 28), a rigid FBI agent (Sandra Bullock) and a crass beat cop (Melissa McCarthy) hit a snag in their drug case and dive deep into many rounds of Jaeger at the neighborhood bar. ''All it said in the script was they keep drinking shots,'' says director Paul Feig. But the shoot turned into one wicked long night of improvisation involving power ballads, broken glasses, a dance routine. ''They were going to have a choreographer come in and show us what to do,'' says McCarthy. ''But we said 'It can't be good. When you're that drunk and think huh, we should make up a dance, it's never good!' So we gave ourselves five seconds to come up with one eight count which was incredibly dumb and whatever we remembered that's what we did.'' What makes the scene such a beaut is that both women act as authentically ridiculous as you did on your greatest, sloppiest night out. ''Thank God much of it ended up on the cutting room floor,'' says Bullock. Well, then...cheers to the DVD extras! —Karen Valby