10 smart Halloween costumes for girls
Badass princesses, athletes, and Taylor Swift: These dress-up ideas are fun to wear and send confident messages.
1. Badass princesses
When the inevitable princess phase strikes, I suggest that your child dress up as a royal with backbone. My daughter Violet went as Princess Leia when she was about five, and it was wildly cute, even though the cinnamon bun wig kept sliding back. Another good option is Princess Merida from Brave. This excellent horseback rider and archer refused an arranged marriage to a goofball, and then saved her mother from an untimely death by a bear. She had all that flowing red hair, too, which will make your young one easy to spot in the Halloween parade.
2. Katniss Everdeen
This tough Hunger Games character has a signature braid and, like Merida, a way with a bow and arrow. You'll need a toy archery set, pants, and boots; smear on some dirt for good measure.
3. Professional athletes
Can you lay your hands on some tennis clothes and a racquet? You have a Serena Williams costume. A soccer ball and jersey? Your kid can be Hope Solo. Another idea, dress up as a cheerleader or player from your favorite sports team.
4. Percy Jackson series characters
The popularity of Rick Riordan's Percy Jackson books and movies means that kids have an impressive familiarity with Greek mythology. Any number of gods and goddesses could work. You could do Medusa with a head full of rubber snakes, or hand-make a Camp Half-Blood T-shirt and go as Annabeth Chase or Percy Jackson.
5. Annie
This one is pretty easy. All you need is a red wig, a classic little red dress, and Mary Janes. A little dog (stuffed?) will complete the look.
6. Taylor Swift
Whatever you think of her music, Swift is — by all accounts — a decent person, and her outfits are easy enough to copy. I am partial to her marching band look from the "You Belong With Me" music video.
7. Courageous American Girls
Yes, American Girl dolls are expensive, but I'm all for the books and movies because they really make American history come to life. Why not have your kid dress up as Felicity, the spunky Revolutionary War character, or Kit, the Depression-era reporter (Like in the 2008 movie)? Samantha, whose aunt was a suffragette? Or even Julie, who lived way back in history, during the 1970s? Note: The website doesn't seem to sell life-sized versions of all the dolls' outfits, so you will have to improvise.
8. Luna Lovegood
By now, the people giving out candy may be weary of Hermione, admirable as she is. But there have been fewer Luna Lovegoods out trick or treating. The elements are blonde hair or a wig, and a random assortment of outlandish clothes (a furry hat with ears would be nice). An innocent yet knowing air will help, too.
9. A political player
Anyone who comes to my door as one of these women gets extra candy...or raisins. My prerogative: Hillary Clinton (pants suit and a beleaguered expression), Michelle Obama (perfect sleeveless dress and biceps), Ann Romney (classic structured silhouettes) or...
10. Candy Crowley
A good dark suit and no-nonsense gaze could bring this one home because what's better than the old adage of the woman behind the powerful man? The woman reining in two powerful men, à la the 2012 presidential debate between Barack Obama and Mitt Romney.