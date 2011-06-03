10 Sexiest Superhero Movie Costumes: the Women
Catwoman, Catwoman
It's almost like expensive leather lingerie fell into radioactive sewage. Still, if Lady Gaga wore this, we'd call it art.
The White Queen, X-Men: First Class
If a princess from Arthurian times found herself adrift in '60s London, she would be lucky to look this good.(We know she's not exactly a hero, but...oh, heck, we're making an exception.)
Invisible Woman, Fantastic Four
Far less suggestive than the other outfits on this list. Blue is a bold choice, but it clashes excitingly with the ridiculous hair.
Black Widow, Iron Man 2
I think it was Socrates who said that fashion should always be functional, and considering that this skintight jumpsuit is flexible enough for karate kicks, we can all agree that it's very functional, indeed.
Catwoman, Batman Returns
Mind you, this was a superhero movie and a Christmas movie. Good family entertainment, right? A generation of unsuspecting boys would never be the same again. (We know she's not exactly a hero, but she's not really a villain, either. Moral ambiguity = sexy!)
Silk Spectre I, Watchmen
Proof that the '40s were just as kinky as the modern era.
Silk Spectre II, Watchmen
Similar to the old model, but more formfitting. Also, who wears a skirt to a fight?
Elektra, Daredevil
This one's all about the accessories. Those gloves! Those armbands! That choker!
Mystique, various X films
Have you ever heard the phrase ''The emperor has no clothes''? If only the emperor looked like this.
Elastigirl, The Incredibles
Simple, snazzy, and eye-catching. Yellow, black, and red aren't usually seen together (except on the German flag), but the combination works perfectly here.