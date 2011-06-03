10 Sexiest Superhero Movie Costumes: the Women

By Darren Franich June 03, 2011 at 02:00 PM EDT

1 of 10

Catwoman, Catwoman

Credit: Doane Gregory

It's almost like expensive leather lingerie fell into radioactive sewage. Still, if Lady Gaga wore this, we'd call it art.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

The White Queen, X-Men: First Class

Credit: Murray Close

If a princess from Arthurian times found herself adrift in '60s London, she would be lucky to look this good.(We know she's not exactly a hero, but...oh, heck, we're making an exception.)

3 of 10

Invisible Woman, Fantastic Four

Far less suggestive than the other outfits on this list. Blue is a bold choice, but it clashes excitingly with the ridiculous hair.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Black Widow, Iron Man 2

Credit: Francois Duhamel

I think it was Socrates who said that fashion should always be functional, and considering that this skintight jumpsuit is flexible enough for karate kicks, we can all agree that it's very functional, indeed.

Advertisement

5 of 10

Catwoman, Batman Returns

Mind you, this was a superhero movie and a Christmas movie. Good family entertainment, right? A generation of unsuspecting boys would never be the same again. (We know she's not exactly a hero, but she's not really a villain, either. Moral ambiguity = sexy!)

6 of 10

Silk Spectre I, Watchmen

Credit: Clay Enos/DC Comics

Proof that the '40s were just as kinky as the modern era.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Silk Spectre II, Watchmen

Credit: Clay Enos/DC Comics

Similar to the old model, but more formfitting. Also, who wears a skirt to a fight?

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Elektra, Daredevil

This one's all about the accessories. Those gloves! Those armbands! That choker!

Advertisement

9 of 10

Mystique, various X films

Have you ever heard the phrase ''The emperor has no clothes''? If only the emperor looked like this.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Elastigirl, The Incredibles

Simple, snazzy, and eye-catching. Yellow, black, and red aren't usually seen together (except on the German flag), but the combination works perfectly here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next