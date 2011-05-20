10 Rip-Roaring Stuntman Tales

While working on Kenneth Branagh's superhero film, Vic Armstrong was forced to shoot footage of Natalie Portman looking through the sunroof of a car from a perilously close helicopter.

Vic Armstrong: ''We couldn't use zoom lenses because there might have been a visual effect they wanted to put in. Everything with helicopters is dangerous and we had to get in close. So we said, 'Natalie, when you stick your head out, it's going to be scary as hell and it is dangerous.' 'How dangerous? Terminal?' 'Yep. But if it's any consolation, we're going down together because I'm in the chopper.' So I come roaring in and we stop probably 30 feet [away] the first time and she was fine. She came out, as if she was on a Sunday afternoon drive. I took my hat off to her, because I know how scary that was.''