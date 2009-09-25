10 'I Want THAT Look!' Movies
Inspired by films like ''Flashdance'' and ''Clueless,'' PopWatchers picked the flicks they credit for launching some lasting fashion trends
OUT OF AFRICA — I remember the safari look for men and women being popular during the mid-'80s. And who would not like a man to look like Robert Redford? —torrence5
AMERICAN GIGOLO = Armani greatness. —Jen
SABRINA, the movie started the partnership between Audrey Hepburn and Givenchy and made both of them powers in the fashion world. —Diane R
What about PRETTY WOMAN? Not my favorite movie, but I think the dress-shopping scenes were true highlights that catapulted Julia Roberts into stardom. —Marc
THE WIZARD OF OZ made me long after a pair of sparkly red mary janes for years. —Teresa
FIGHT CLUB! Tyler Durden's vintage Ts, big sunglasses, and tight pants are everywhere today. —Joey
THE GREAT GATSBY — All those white clothes. The hats, the hair. Too bad it wasn't a better movie. —elizh
TOP GUN. After that movie, bomber jackets and aviator sunglasses were huge. —SadButTrue
Bo Derek's hair in 10. —lifeischange
WALL STREET: That blue-shirt-with-the-white-collar look. Really ugly style for fat old white men with money...but they wore it anyways. —Big Fat Greek