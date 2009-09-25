10 'I Want THAT Look!' Movies

Inspired by films like ''Flashdance'' and ''Clueless,'' PopWatchers picked the flicks they credit for launching some lasting fashion trends

By EW Staff September 25, 2009 at 04:00 PM EDT

OUT OF AFRICA — I remember the safari look for men and women being popular during the mid-'80s. And who would not like a man to look like Robert Redford? —torrence5

AMERICAN GIGOLO = Armani greatness. —Jen

SABRINA, the movie started the partnership between Audrey Hepburn and Givenchy and made both of them powers in the fashion world. —Diane R

What about PRETTY WOMAN? Not my favorite movie, but I think the dress-shopping scenes were true highlights that catapulted Julia Roberts into stardom. —Marc

THE WIZARD OF OZ made me long after a pair of sparkly red mary janes for years. —Teresa

FIGHT CLUB! Tyler Durden's vintage Ts, big sunglasses, and tight pants are everywhere today. —Joey

THE GREAT GATSBY — All those white clothes. The hats, the hair. Too bad it wasn't a better movie. —elizh

TOP GUN. After that movie, bomber jackets and aviator sunglasses were huge. —SadButTrue

Bo Derek's hair in 10. —lifeischange

WALL STREET: That blue-shirt-with-the-white-collar look. Really ugly style for fat old white men with money...but they wore it anyways. —Big Fat Greek

By EW Staff