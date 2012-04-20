10 Hologram Tours We'd Love to See

The Game of Death Tour (Get it? The Bruce Lee movie they finished after Bruce Lee was dead? Get it?)

Why we'd pay to see this: The eccentric collective had a unique niche in the '90s hip-hop scene. Who wouldn't want to see them together again?

Biggest holographic challenge: Finding room for every one of Ol' Dirty Bastard's personas. Then again, start getting excited for the rap showdown between ODB, Big Baby Jesus, Dirt McGirt. It'll be just like when Superman fought Superboy! —Darren Franich