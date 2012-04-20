10 Hologram Tours We'd Love to See
Tupac's holographic appearance at Coachella got the ball rolling; can these legends be far behind?
Kurt Cobain and Layne Staley
The Nirvana-Alice in Chains Reunion Tour: Channel the Flannel
Why we'd pay to see this: We aren't the only ones who want to see Nirvana again. But what better way to relive youth than strapping on a pair of Docs for the resurrection of these two greats? Alice in Chains has managed to carry on in the 21st century with William DuVall doing an admirable job in Staley's place, but it'll take technological wizardry to fulfill our dream of seeing Nirvana on stage again.
Biggest holographic challenge: Getting the unwashed, messy hair just right (and getting Courtney Love, Dave Grohl, and Krist Novoselic on speaking terms long enough to make it happen). —Mike Bruno
The Beatles
The British Zombie Invasion Tour
Why we'd pay to see this: For those who never got the chance to see the Fab Four together in the flesh and for those who are sick of this generation's boy bands, a second coming is in order.
Biggest holographic challenge: Caring for elderly fans when they faint. —Denise Warner
Queen
The Long Live the Queen Tour
Why we'd pay to see this: Because neither Paul Rodgers nor any American Idol finalist can match Freddie Mercury's incredible vocals.
Biggest holographic challenge: Capturing the flamboyance of Mercury's wardrobe accurately. —Denise Warner
Biggie & Tupac
Notorious P.A.C. Tour
Why we'd pay to see this: The union of East Coast and West Coast rap? Not even Kanye would interrupt this.
Biggest holographic challenge: Fitting both entourages on stage. —Denise Warner
The Who
The Over the Moon Tour
Why we'd pay to see this: Not only was Keith Moon one of the greatest drummers in history, but so far we've only seen singers brought back to ''life.'' It's time for the drums to get a little love.
Biggest holographic challenge: Scheduling conflicts — the Olympics want Moon's hologram, too. —Denise Warner
Joe Strummer, Sid Vicious, and Dee Dee, Johnny, and Joey Ramone
The Clash, Sex Pistols, and Ramones Classic Punk Tour: Never Mind the Hollocks
Why we'd pay to see this: Likelihood that a hologram of Sid Vicious could play bass better than the real one.
Biggest holographic challenge: Likelihood that Joe Strummer would unionize his fellow dead rock star holograms. —Clark Collis
Wu Tang Clan with Ol' Dirty Bastard
The Game of Death Tour (Get it? The Bruce Lee movie they finished after Bruce Lee was dead? Get it?)
Why we'd pay to see this: The eccentric collective had a unique niche in the '90s hip-hop scene. Who wouldn't want to see them together again?
Biggest holographic challenge: Finding room for every one of Ol' Dirty Bastard's personas. Then again, start getting excited for the rap showdown between ODB, Big Baby Jesus, Dirt McGirt. It'll be just like when Superman fought Superboy! —Darren Franich
Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead
The Dead and Loving It Tour
Why we'd pay to see this: Wait, we have to pay? That's not cool, man.
Biggest holographic challenge: Convincing fans that they are in fact experiencing a hologram-enhanced show and not an acid flashback. —Clark Collis
The Doors
The Break on Through to the Other Side Tour
Why we'd pay to see this: These days, Val Kilmer no longer makes a passable Jim Morrison.
Biggest holographic challenge: People are strange, but holograms are stranger — and they can't improvise like the real Morrison. —Denise Warner
Axl Rose and the original Guns N' Roses
The Using an Illusion Tour
Why we'd pay to see this: Because it'd be freaking awesome, that's why. And if Axl insists on staying ''divorced'' from the people who helped make him a star — screw it. Hologram his ass.
Biggest holographic challenge: Making that Axl slither look as sexy-creepy as it did 20 years ago. And keeping the living Axl's army of lawyers from crushing our dreams of seeing it. —Mike Bruno