10 Hologram Tours We'd Love to See

Tupac's holographic appearance at Coachella got the ball rolling; can these legends be far behind?

By EW Staff April 20, 2012 at 04:00 PM EDT

1 of 10

Kurt Cobain and Layne Staley

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Anthony Pidgeon/Redferns;Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

The Nirvana-Alice in Chains Reunion Tour: Channel the Flannel

Why we'd pay to see this: We aren't the only ones who want to see Nirvana again. But what better way to relive youth than strapping on a pair of Docs for the resurrection of these two greats? Alice in Chains has managed to carry on in the 21st century with William DuVall doing an admirable job in Staley's place, but it'll take technological wizardry to fulfill our dream of seeing Nirvana on stage again.
Biggest holographic challenge: Getting the unwashed, messy hair just right (and getting Courtney Love, Dave Grohl, and Krist Novoselic on speaking terms long enough to make it happen). —Mike Bruno

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

The Beatles

Credit: David Redfern/Redferns; Matt Kent/WireImage; Pablo Porciuncula/AFP/Getty Images

The British Zombie Invasion Tour

Why we'd pay to see this: For those who never got the chance to see the Fab Four together in the flesh and for those who are sick of this generation's boy bands, a second coming is in order.
Biggest holographic challenge: Caring for elderly fans when they faint. —Denise Warner

3 of 10

Queen

Credit: RICHARD YOUNG/Rex USA

The Long Live the Queen Tour

Why we'd pay to see this: Because neither Paul Rodgers nor any American Idol finalist can match Freddie Mercury's incredible vocals.
Biggest holographic challenge: Capturing the flamboyance of Mercury's wardrobe accurately. —Denise Warner

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Biggie & Tupac

Credit: Kris Connor/Getty Images; Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Notorious P.A.C. Tour

Why we'd pay to see this: The union of East Coast and West Coast rap? Not even Kanye would interrupt this.
Biggest holographic challenge: Fitting both entourages on stage. —Denise Warner

Advertisement

5 of 10

The Who

Credit: Chris Morphet/Redferns; Stephen J. Cohen/FilmMagic

The Over the Moon Tour

Why we'd pay to see this: Not only was Keith Moon one of the greatest drummers in history, but so far we've only seen singers brought back to ''life.'' It's time for the drums to get a little love.
Biggest holographic challenge: Scheduling conflicts — the Olympics want Moon's hologram, too. —Denise Warner

6 of 10

Joe Strummer, Sid Vicious, and Dee Dee, Johnny, and Joey Ramone

Credit: Chris Walter/WireImage; Jim Dyson/Getty Images

The Clash, Sex Pistols, and Ramones Classic Punk Tour: Never Mind the Hollocks

Why we'd pay to see this: Likelihood that a hologram of Sid Vicious could play bass better than the real one.
Biggest holographic challenge: Likelihood that Joe Strummer would unionize his fellow dead rock star holograms. —Clark Collis

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Wu Tang Clan with Ol' Dirty Bastard

Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images; John Ricard/Retna

The Game of Death Tour (Get it? The Bruce Lee movie they finished after Bruce Lee was dead? Get it?)

Why we'd pay to see this: The eccentric collective had a unique niche in the '90s hip-hop scene. Who wouldn't want to see them together again?
Biggest holographic challenge: Finding room for every one of Ol' Dirty Bastard's personas. Then again, start getting excited for the rap showdown between ODB, Big Baby Jesus, Dirt McGirt. It'll be just like when Superman fought Superboy! —Darren Franich

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead

Credit: Michael Putland/Getty Images

The Dead and Loving It Tour

Why we'd pay to see this: Wait, we have to pay? That's not cool, man.
Biggest holographic challenge: Convincing fans that they are in fact experiencing a hologram-enhanced show and not an acid flashback. —Clark Collis

Advertisement

9 of 10

The Doors

Credit: Yale Joel//Time Life Pictures/Getty Images

The Break on Through to the Other Side Tour

Why we'd pay to see this: These days, Val Kilmer no longer makes a passable Jim Morrison.
Biggest holographic challenge: People are strange, but holograms are stranger — and they can't improvise like the real Morrison. —Denise Warner

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Axl Rose and the original Guns N' Roses

Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Using an Illusion Tour

Why we'd pay to see this: Because it'd be freaking awesome, that's why. And if Axl insists on staying ''divorced'' from the people who helped make him a star — screw it. Hologram his ass.
Biggest holographic challenge: Making that Axl slither look as sexy-creepy as it did 20 years ago. And keeping the living Axl's army of lawyers from crushing our dreams of seeing it. —Mike Bruno

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By EW Staff