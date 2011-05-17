10 Great iPad Apps: $1 or Less!
From movies and games to music and 'toons, fun stuff to do on your tablet without breaking the bank!
Crackle
One of the newest streaming-media apps, Crackle offers a decent selection of movies like The Da Vinci Code, Big Daddy, and Ghostbusters, as well as episodes from such shows as Seinfeld and Married...With Children — all for free.
Music Hunter
Lines of code have replaced record-store clerks as our music curators of choice, and this easily navigable app that lets you sample its suggestions is one of the best. ($0.99)
Planetary
Rethink the way you organize your music with some out-of-this-world visual cues. This app reimagines artists as stars, albums as planets, and songs as moons. (Free)
Moviefone for iPad
The Moviefone iPhone and Android apps have been around for a few months. But now you can look up showtimes, watch trailers, and buy tickets right off your iPad using the website's new tablet-specific version of its app. (Free)
Adult Swim
Animated absurdity in your pocket. Watch full episodes of favorites like The Venture Bros., Robot Chicken, and Aqua Teen Hunger Force, and check the comedy block's programming schedule. (Free)
Nano Panda
An intuitive physics-based game with happy pandas instead of angry birds, it's a fun and creative puzzler that will eat up your time like so much bamboo. ($0.99)
Celebrity Bodyguard
This fast, flashy game tasks you with protecting celebrity parodies like Lady Blabla and Rustin Beaver from assorted stalkers, protesters, and ninjas while they walk a surprisingly dangerous red carpet. ($0.99)
Talking Ben the Dog
Tired of your dog's misbehavior? Spend some time with Ben, a more cultured, animated pooch who responds to a variety of stimuli, like poking his newspaper or tickling his belly. (Free for basic version)
Steven Tyler Appsolewdly
Can't get enough of Tyler's awesome brand of reality detachment? This app comes equipped with exclusive videos and a soundboard of the Aerosmith frontman and American Idol judge's most absurd pronouncements. ($0.99)
Burn it All — Journey to the Sun
A game for the pyromaniac in all of us. Drag the fire to light fuses, avoid water, and make everything go up in flames. Then you just have to collect the insurance money. ($0.99)