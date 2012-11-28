10 Best Videogames Since 2002

This was the Decadent Era for videogames. Developers raced to pile on the knick-knacks (minigames, celebrity voices, downloadable content, relentless in-game achievements), and then there was Shadow of the Colossus. It took the twin peaks of decadence — the inventory-overflowing RPG Fantasy genre and the open-world post-Grand Theft Auto environment — and reduced them to near-abstraction. You play as a man in a strange, ruined, almost empty landscape. You're trying to bring a dead girl back to life. You've got a sword, a bow, infinite arrows, and a horse. You have to fight 16 monsters, each with their own particular attack style and weakness. After a while, the monsters don't seem so monstrous...and why are you killing them, anyway? Like many of the great games of the decade, Colossus feels purposefully deconstructive. A more straightforward title would be Boss Fight: The Videogame. But it's also rapturously beautiful. Designer Fumito Ueda also made the great Ico (and is apparently still working on the perpetually delayed The Last Guardian), but Colossus is his masterpiece, at once romantic and nihilistic. It's the videogame-as-poetry, establishing a stripped-down style that would influence the arty explorations of the indie movement, like Braid or Journey.