10 Best TV Shows of '13: Melissa Maerz's Picks

Sure, watching meth kingpin Walter White (Bryan Cranston) slowly devolve from Mr. Chips into Scarface over four and a half seasons was awesome. But you know what was even more riveting? Watching a bunch of doofus Nazis and some Howdy Doody kid turn him right back into Mr. Chips, faster than you can say, ''Have an A1 day.'' Not since Walt first flashed his tighty-whities on screen has Cranston shown such vulnerability, or Aaron Paul such wrenching defeat, or the writers such mastery for wrapping up loose ends as they did in the final eight episodes — from Jesse (Paul) finding out about Jane's (Krysten Ritter) death to those khakis Walt left in the desert. Some people feel the ending was a cop-out, a hero's farewell for a guy who didn't deserve one. But even that debate was proof of Breaking Bad's genius. Walt's angry-white-man entitlement made him think that life owed him everything and more, more, more. And the ending turned us all into Walter Whites, believing that we deserve the biggest, craziest blowout ever — and knowing that whatever we get, it will never be enough.