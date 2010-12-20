10 Best TV Series of 2010: Ken Tucker's Picks

1. Breaking Bad

This was the season when the secrets were revealed. Walt (Bryan Cranston) admitted to his wife that he sold meth (the excellent Anna Gunn). Jesse (Aaron Paul) took responsibility for his life, entering rehab and insisting on an equal say in his business arrangement with Walt, leading to greater danger for both of them. A superb, moving season.

Next: Ken Tucker Names the 5 Worst Shows of 2010