10 Best TV Series of 2010: Ken Tucker's Picks
See where ''Breaking Bad,'' ''Fringe,'' and eight more rank on Ken Tucker's honor roll. Plus: Did ''Kate Plus Eight'' rate as one of his five worst shows of the year?
1
10. Work of Art: The Next Great Artist
The year's most surprisingly engrossing new reality show, with cutthroat competition invading pristine art galleries. Featuring TV's best new judge — the peppery Jerry Saltz — and contestants displaying degrees of talent, fakery, and egoism... it was just like the art world itself!
2
9. Men of a Certain Age
Co-creator and co-star Ray Romano created a loose, indie-film-feeling series that laces heartbreak with humor. Enlisting Andre Braugher and Scott Bakula as his comrades resulted in three bold, intriguing amigos.
3
8. Modern Family
This continues to be the freshest reinterpretation of the network sitcom in years. The ensemble cast — both the adults and the children — manage to be fully-fleshed-out people, not one-note joke machines.
4
7. Friday Night Lights
The series weathered the departure of key actors and built the stage for excellent performances by new ones, such as Michael B. Jordan and Jurnee Smollet. And at its center, Kyle Chandler and Connie Britton confirmed that FNL is a family show, with a classic portrayal of a marriage at its center.
5
6. Justified
As Marshal Raylan Givens, Timothy Olyphant has taken Elmore Leonard's blunt-force creation and imbued him with loyalty (he can't quite dislike his old boyhood friend, the violent born-again scam artist played by Walton Goggins) and restlessness (warning, gals: you'll find a tin star where a romantic's heart should be).
6
5. Mad Men
The season's stated theme — ''Who is Don Draper?'' — did signal the superb central performance by Jon Hamm. But the finest achievement this time out was the way Mad Men became such a flexible ensemble show. Some weeks it was a grand screwball comedy; at other times a somber chamber piece. And sometimes it was both of these and more.
7
4. NBC Thursday sitcoms: Parks and Recreation, Community, and 30 Rock
Parks and Recreation's ensemble united to form a warmly wacky bond with us; Community mastered a new blend of pop-culture critique and slapstick; and 30 Rock managed to continue its sharp media criticism while being first-rate funny.
8
3. The Good Wife
The marriage of Alicia and Peter Florrick (Julianna Margulies and Chris Noth) continued to play out on YouTube and in the tabloids in a great second season. A courtroom drama, a family saga (where does Josh Charles' Will factor in?), a thriller (where Archie Panjabi's Kalinda goes, danger follows), The Good Wife is the flourless chocolate cake of TV: rich and dense.
9
2. Fringe
TV's most cleverly arranged drama, full of thrills and strained relationships, laughs and nuanced acting. John Noble, Anna Torv, and the deceptively restrained Joshua Jackson should, in other words, be Emmy nominees, and Fringe deserves more credit for building the enthusiastic audience it has created.
10
1. Breaking Bad
This was the season when the secrets were revealed. Walt (Bryan Cranston) admitted to his wife that he sold meth (the excellent Anna Gunn). Jesse (Aaron Paul) took responsibility for his life, entering rehab and insisting on an equal say in his business arrangement with Walt, leading to greater danger for both of them. A superb, moving season.
11
Ken Tucker's 5 Worst Shows of 2010
5. Losing It with Jillian
The overbearing Biggest Loser bully tried to go into the heartwarming-family-advice racket and lost most of her audience.
12
Ken Tucker's 5 Worst Shows of 2010
4. Pretty Little Liars
Junky Manipulative Brats is more like it; creepy teen-TV that glorifies bad behavior badly, via stiff acting and smug dialogue.
13
Ken Tucker's 5 Worst Shows of 2010
3. Undercover Boss
Humiliating workers while glorifying employers who give token rewards to stressed laborers: Wow, what an entertainment concept!
14
Ken Tucker's 5 Worst Shows of 2010
2. America?s Got Talent
To watch this, you would think most of it came from unstable citizens. Plus, the Susan Boyle phenomenon turned the judging into mawkish over-praising.
15
Ken Tucker's 5 Worst Shows of 2010
1. Kate Plus 8
Sure, a gal's gotta make a living. But better Kate Gosselin should go back to nursing than foist her bad temper and worse child-rearing on America.