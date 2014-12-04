10 Best Nonfiction Books of 2014
Terrific real-life reads on ''Clark Rockefeller,'' Wonder Woman, mortuaries, mortality, and more
10. The Unspeakable, Meghan Daum
There are some emotions that are hard enough to feel, let alone talk about—unless you're Daum, that is. This collection of essays embraces the stuff that makes most of us flinch: her conflicted feelings regarding her mother's death, her Gen-X nostalgia, her ambivalence about having children. Yet the book is anything but heavy; Daum's natural wit and razor-edged insights make even the squirmiest subjects pleasurable to read about. —Sara Vilkomerson
9. The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace, Jeff Hobbs
Peace represented the American dream—a ghetto kid who went to Yale—before becoming a tired statistic, dying in a drug shoot-out. But Hobbs, his college roommate, digs deep into the tragic life of his friend, who wore many masks on his way up and down the path to happiness and success. —Jeff Labrecque
8. The Empathy Exams, Leslie Jamison
Jamison applies scalpel-sharp insight and wit to fundamental questions: Is my pain real? How do I feel the pain of others? Her search for answers takes her to extreme marathoners in Tennessee, poverty tours in the Third World, and a support group for sufferers of a disease most doctors believe is rooted in delusion. Reading a book about pain sounds?well...painful, but Jamison turns pain into art. —Stephan Lee
7. Smoke Gets in Your Eyes, Caitlin Doughty
Ashes to ashes, dust to dust—but who has to clean it all up? In her memoir, Doughty, a licensed mortician, takes us through her early days working in a line of business most of us would rather not think about, depicting the daily oddities and profundities of dealing with death. From the opening line—''A girl always remembers the first corpse she shaves''—it's the very definition of morbidly funny. —Keith Staskiewicz
6. What If?, Randall Munroe
To reinvigorate your sense of cosmic wonder, you can either sit through three problematic hours of Interstellar or breeze through former NASA scientist Munroe's lively answers—peppered with line drawings—to some pretty bizarre questions about life, the universe, and everything else. (Example: From what height would you need to drop a steak for it to be cooked when it hit the ground?) Extreme astrophysics and indecipherable chemistry have rarely been this clearly explained or this consistently hilarious. —Kyle Anderson
5. Can't We Talk About Something More Pleasant?, Roz Chast
Falling down. Leaving the stove on. Finding a nursing home. You wouldn't expect a book about dealing with elderly parents to be hysterically funny, but this one—from New Yorker cartoonist Chast—certainly is. Chast has long mined her own life for comic gold, portraying herself as slightly neurotic and stressed-out; in this graphic memoir, which was nominated for a National Book Award, she looks for levity while coping with the sadness (and all the paperwork) that accompanies her parents' last years. —Tina Jordan
4. Thirteen Days in September, Lawrence Wright
Wright's chronicle of the historic 1978 Camp David peace accords between Israel and Egypt isn't mere history. It's the present and the future, and Wright masterfully captures not only the moment but the personalities—Menachem Begin, Anwar Sadat, Jimmy Carter—that set the course for every Middle East headline of the past 36 years. —Jeff Labrecque
3. The Secret History of Wonder Woman, Jill Lepore
If William Moulton Marston hadn't created Wonder Woman, she might've had to battle this strange, brilliant mastermind. A Harvard student who invented the lie-detector test, he was also a liar and manipulator, with a secret life as a polyamorist and bondage enthusiast. It's a fascinating story, told with all the pulpy drama of the best comic books. —Melissa Maerz
2. On Immunity, Eula Biss
Could a book entice the most vehement anti-vaccine crusaders to finally stick a needle in their kids' arms? This one might. Argued with both exhaustive research and profound creativity, it won't just make you reconsider your assumptions about science and progress and what's ''natural.'' It will make you totally rethink your moral responsibility to every other human on earth. —Melissa Maerz
1. Blood Will Out, Walter Kirn
No one likes to be made to look foolish by a liar, especially in public. So it's possible Up in the Air novelist Kirn thought twice before writing this nonfiction book about how his supposed friend Clark Rockefeller—a member of the famously well-heeled family, or so Kirn believed—turned out to be a German con man and murderer named Christian Karl Gerhartsreiter. Blood Will Out engrossingly mixes Kirn's detailing of this real-life Tom Ripley with his own ''How could I not have known?'' self-laceration. Long before the end, you'll realize the author would have been a fool not to have written it. —Clark Collis