10 Best Music Performances of 2013

There are pop stars, and then there are the supernovas: performers so powerful they create their own force fields, leaving a trail of crackling kilowatts in their wake. Exhibit A: Sure, the blackout that plunged New Orleans' Superdome into darkness after her Super Bowl XLVII halftime show may have been a coincidence, but we know better; her utter command of one of TV's biggest audiences ever — some 110 million — was the takeaway story of the night. (The Ravens won, you say?) Exhibit B: Her Mrs. Carter Show World Tour, which raked in more than $100 million despite the absence of a promised fifth studio album because... Exhibit C: Oh yeah, she was just going to drop that (excellent) self-titled album on Dec. 13 with zero warning and own the pop culture conversation all over again. —Leah Greenblatt