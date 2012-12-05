10 Best Movies (and 5 Worst) of 2012: Lisa Schwarzbaum's Picks

EW's critic rates an AIDS-activism documentary, a Sundance favorite, and a movie featuring an electric acting duet among the year's top new releases. Plus: The five worst she saw in the past 12 months.

By Lisa Schwarzbaum December 05, 2012 at 05:00 AM EST

BEST 10. How to Survive a Plague

Credit: Donna Binder

A rigorous, impassioned, and powerful-as-hell report on heroism and bravery during the darkest days of the AIDS epidemic.

BEST 9. The Loneliest Planet

Credit: Julia Loktev

A small, emotionally profound indie that works as a relationship study set against big, stark foreign mountains.

BEST 8. Skyfall

Credit: Francois Duhamel

Dark, sleek, aware of mortality, and making way for the new — in other words, one of the best James Bond pics, ever.

BEST 7. Beasts of the Southern Wild

Credit: Jess Pinkham/Fox Searchlight

A wildly original, magic-tinged eco-fable, washed up on the shores of a post-Katrina world and starring the year's littlest acting phenom.

BEST 6. The Gatekeepers

This vitally important Israeli documentary is a feat, first of access (to former heads of the Israeli Secret Service) and second, of passionate and appropriately unsettling political commentary.

BEST 5. Argo

Credit: Warner Bros.

Not only a crackerjack thriller, but also improbably true — mostly!

BEST 4. Amour

The year's most exquisitely adult story, about loving and aging and dying.

BEST 3. The Master

Credit: Phil Bray

The year's greatest cinematic enigma, personified in an electric duet between Joaquin Phoenix and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

BEST 2. Lincoln

Credit: DreamWorks

A remarkable action movie: The action consists of a brilliant president engaged in the vital, messy work of American democracy.

BEST 1. Zero Dark Thirty

Credit: Jonathan Olley

Filmmaking in towering command of a true search-and-destroy story, wired to be powerfully personal for each viewer.

NEXT: Lisa's picks for the worst movies of the year...

WORST 5. Trouble With the Curve

Credit: Keith Bernstein

Tired ''Get off my lawn!'' growls from Clint Eastwood in an irredeemably derivative sports-redemption drama.

 

WORST 4. Butter

Credit: Steve Dietl

A rancid political comedy, self-righteous and smug, that backfires in pandering to its intended liberal audience.

WORST 3. Hyde Park on Hudson

Credit: Nicola Dove

Tacky, tittery conjecture about FDR's sex life, disguised as a tra-la-la Downton Abbey spin-off.

WORST 2. That's What She Said

The nadir of equal-opportunity femme raunch, featuring a stubborn vaginal yeast infection.

Read Lisa's review.

WORST 1. Hitchcock

Credit: Suzanne Tenner

A square, synthetic, and unconscionably doctored ''bio''-drama about one of cinema's most unsquare directors.

By Lisa Schwarzbaum