10 Best Movies of '13: Owen Gleiberman Picks...

Alfonso Cuarón's luminous and transportive technological daydream puts us right up in space, along with a couple of U.S. shuttle astronauts. The film's casual magic begins with how it places us on their been-there-gawked-at-that wavelength, even as the images are making our jaws drop. Then disaster strikes, and George Clooney (as a jaded veteran) and Sandra Bullock (as a troubled newbie) have to float their way to safety with nothing beneath them but a void. Some have accused Cuarón's film of having a ''thin'' story, but actually it's just slender — and organic — enough to reinforce the feeling that every moment in Gravity is flowing into the next one. More than a ''ride,'' the film is an experience, nearly tactile in its drama. The logistics of dodging hurtling debris, or of how to glide through a foreign satellite, very much become the story. So does the galvanizing image of Bullock's Dr. Ryan Stone, with nothing left to lose, deciding to embrace life in the void.