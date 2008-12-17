10 Best Films of 2008: Owen Gleiberman's Picks
EW critic ranks a French thriller, a Coen Brothers caper, a comic-book superhero, and a revived Mickey Rourke among the year's best. Plus: His picks for the five worst films of the past 12 months
1
Francois Cluzet, Kristin Scott-Thomas, ...
2
Sean Penn, Victor Garber, ...
3
The Class
4
Brad Pitt, Burn After Reading
5
The Edge of Heaven
6
Momma's Man
7
WALL-E | Conventional wisdom crumbled in the face of imagination when Pixar made the decade's unlikeliest megahit out of a melancholy, semi-silent movie about a lonely, music-loving
8
Anne Hathaway, Rachel Getting Married
9
10
The Dark Knight, Christian Bale | WHY HIM: The brooding Batman is the paradigm for gadgety, nonpowered superheroes. And Christian Bale's Dark Knight acts as the ultimate war-on-terror hero — and
11
Heath Ledger, The Dark Knight | Heath Ledger The Dark Knight (2008) Heath Ledger's Joker danced circles around Batman in The Dark Knight , forcing his caped nemesis to choose between
12
Mickey Rourke, The Wrestler
13
The Wrestler, Evan Rachel Wood, ...
14
Dakota Fanning, Robin Wright, ...
15
Hugh Jackman, Nicole Kidman, ...
16
17
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
18
Emile Hirsch, Christina Ricci
