10 Best Films of 2008: Lisa Schwarzbaum's Picks
EW critic ranks a Ben Stiller comedy, a stunning Katrina doc, a biopic, and an animated robot among the year's best. Plus: Her picks for the five worst films of the past 12 months
1
Ben Stiller, Tropic Thunder
Credit: Merie Weismiller
Advertisement
Advertisement
2
Man on Wire
3
Happy-Go-Lucky
Credit: Simon Mein
Advertisement
Advertisement
4
Trouble the Water
Advertisement
5
Wendy and Lucy, Michelle Williams
6
Gomorra
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
7
Waltz with Bashir | A sobering, painful rumination on the vagaries of war and memory — particularly the 1982 Israeli invasion of Lebanon and the memories of writer-director Ari
Advertisement
8
Christian Bale, The Dark Knight
Credit: Stephen Vaughan
13. MILK (2008) SUBJECT: Harvey Milk
Sean Penn, Milk | A fixture of 1970s San Francisco politics, Milk was assassinated in 1978, less than a year after winning a seat on the city's board of
Credit: Phil Bray
A fixture of 1970s San Francisco politics, Milk was assassinated in 1978, less than a year after winning a seat on the city's board of supervisors as the first openly gay man elected to major office in the U.S. Director Gus Van Sant and screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, though, wisely and poignantly focus on Milk's life, on his uncanny ability to make politics personal and the personal political. Aided by Sean Penn's transformative performance, the film delivers a remarkably timed homily on the vital importance of community organizers. —Adam B. Vary
Advertisement
Advertisement
10
Sean Penn, Milk
Credit: Phil Bray
Advertisement
Advertisement
11
WALL-E
Advertisement
12
WALL-E
Advertisement
Advertisement
13
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Credit: Luk?cs D?vid
Advertisement
Advertisement
14
Emile Hirsch, Speed Racer
Advertisement
15
Al Pacino, 88 Minutes
Credit: Chris Helcermanas-Benge
Advertisement
Advertisement
16
Seven Pounds, Will Smith
Credit: Merrick Morton
Advertisement
Advertisement
17
Meg Ryan, The Women
Credit: Claudette Barius
Advertisement